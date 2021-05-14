Hertford Mercantile Offers Deep South Appeal

Do you want to see what New Orleans and Hertford look like as sisters?
Stop by and see Thomas Waller at his new shop on Church Street! Hertford Mercantile is officially open and bringing a little Deep South to Northeastern North Carolina!
Throw pillows branded with 27944, and tumblers stating, “Life is better on the Perquimans River,” sit temptingly next to Voo Doo Mango Hot Sauce and Pralines. At his Grand Opening on Friday (May 7) Thomas said that he moved to Hertford from New Orleans because he wanted a simpler way of life and he fell in love with the small town.
“I found Mayberry," he said. "And this was my dream, so I appreciate the support from the town. I’ve made a lot of new friends.”
In addition to a shop full of community members, we were also pleased to have Betty Jo Shepard from Senator Burr’s office and Trey Lewis from Senator Tillis’ office!
Stop in to Hertford Mercantile for the candy counter, the home goods, the delicious goodies, or just for some good company. And let Thomas know how happy you are that he is here!!