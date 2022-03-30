Perquimans County High School will be presenting the play, “Shrek the Musical,” Thursday and Friday, April 7-8 at 7 p.m.
Derek “DJ” Levesque, who portrays the title character in the PCHS production, said Shrek is unlike any other role he has ever played. But he added that he identifies with Shrek’s self-confidence.
Levesque said he is excited about being part of bringing Shrek to life on the PCHS stage.
Also excited is Shayla White, who plays Princess Fiona. White said she loved watching the Shrek movies as a child and is delighted to be part of this production.
Kaylee Anderson will play Shrek’s lovably annoying best friend Donkey, Michael Verbeten as the vertically-challenged villain Lord Farquaad, and Shelby Lowe as the Dragon charged with guarding Princess Fiona.
Anderson said she especially enjoys Donkey’s humor.
Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the show. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
PCHS Theatre is located in the Perquimans County High School auditorium at 305 S. Edenton Road Street, Hertford.
‘Shrek The Musical” is a creation of DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions, Ltd., with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori.
The musical is based on the story and characters from William Steig’s book “Shrek!,” as well as the DreamWorks Animation film “Shrek,” the first chapter of the Shrek movie series.
“Shrek the Musical” tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land. Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess and learns that real friendship and true love aren’t only found in fairy tales.
The cast of “Shrek” consists of 60 students, including: Leslie German as Gingy, Bluebird, & Sugar Plum Fairy, Alex Montgomery as Pinocchio, Jedediah Ray as Wolf & Grumpy, Phoebe Peters as Little Pig 1 & Piped Piper, Trinity Peters as Little Pig 2 & Young Fiona, and Amira Tarda as Little Pig 3, Teen Fiona and Queen Lillian.
The cast also includes Dwuanee Jordan as White Rabbit & Dancer, Tiffany Baxley as Fairy Godmother, Jocelyn Jennings as Peter Pan, Rhianna Tucker as Wicked Witch, Blair Wheeler as Ugly Duckling, Dakota Mayo as Papa Bear, Knight, & Dancer, Lexi Williams as Mama Bear & Dancer, and Jazmin Nava-Delaluz as Baby Bear.
Also among the cast are: Amelia Lane as Mad Hatter, Olivia Ferris as Little Red, Knight, & Blind Mouse 1, Abigail Gibbs as Humpty Dumpty, Mama Ogre, & Blind Mouse 2, Shelby Lowe as Blind Mouse 3, Vivien Lane as Elf, Kayden Stalnaker as Knight, Bishop, & Lost boy, Regan Elkins as Tinkerbell, Guard, and Cow, Renee Smith as Young Shrek and Hobbit, and Amore Lawrence as Greeter & Princess.
Other cast members include Try’Quan Griffin as King Harold & Dancer, Crishya Sellers as Dancer, Evalina Marshal as Puss in Boots puppet, Orlando Gomez as Knight, and Guard, Derek Barclift as Captain of the Guard, & Papa Ogre, Nicholas Taylor as the Guard, Jose Delaluz as Thelonious, Aylex McNelly as the Moon, and Sydney Stokely as the Dish and the Spoon.
Play production staff members include: David Adkison, Jessika White, Crishya Sellers, Cheneyaah Pettaway, Tyler Staley, Sabrina McNeill, Natalie Peterson, Jamion Sutton, Kyla Gordon, Kyara Wilson, Zy’Kiah Miller and Jayla Turner. Daqauntae Sykes will control the lights and Miles Horton will be in charge of sound.
The play’s running time is two hours, with a 10-minute intermission.