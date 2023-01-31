When Joycelyn Hinton retired from the Perquimans County Schools in June 2021, she likely thought her 31-year career as an educator had come to a rewarding conclusion.

But her retirement plans changed after the Perquimans County Schools Foundation received a $45,000 grant to create a new position to work closely with students and school officials through its new HELP initiative. HELP stands for Helping Everyone Live Productively.