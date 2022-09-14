Historian and author Bill Barber spoke on the history of the logging industry in Tyrrell County at the Sept. 7 History for Lunch lecture at Museum of the Albemarle.
Barber’s hour-long discussion included information from his latest book, “Tyrrell Timber, A History of the Branning Manufacturing Company and Richmond Cedar Works.”
J.W. Branning was a Pennsylvania native who moved to Tyrrell County and created a logging empire that spanned from Little Alligator Creek to Edenton and as far inland as Ahoskie. Branning Manufacturing was among several logging operations to move into northeastern North Carolina during a peak in the industry from after the Civil War to about 1920, Barber said.
Branning caught his break in 1890 when he purchased 50,000 acres of land in Tyrrell, said Barber, who retired after working 40 years in the forest industry himself. By 1900, Branning operated the largest forest operation in North Carolina.
Tyrrell County was prime logging territory because it held an abundance of cypress and Atlantic white cedar, or juniper trees, Barber said. At the time, both types of wood were prized for their weather resistance, he said.
In 1901, Branning suffered a bad burn to his leg and the wound developed a bacterial infection. Three days later, Branning died. At the time of his death, his lumber operation was the area’s largest employer, according to Barber.
Branning’s brother, Clarence, took over the operation but he, too, died six months later. After Clarence’s death, J.W. Branning’s widow Elizabeth tapped longtime Branning employee Horton Corwin Jr. to take over the operation.
“But he had a troubled tenure as president,” Barber said. “They had a lot of problems. They had several fires at the Columbia mill, they went through the financial recession of 1907, which had a crippling impact on the lumber industry all across the country.”
Corwin began selling Branning’s assets to competitors, Barber said.
“Then they had a series of disastrous wildfires in 1916,” he said. “1916 was a particularly devastating year for Tyrrell County. It was extremely dry and windy and fire swept over much of the county.”
By 1918, business had slowed and the mills at Edenton, Columbia and Ahoskie were operating only as orders were received, Barber said.
“They had a real problem with cash flow,” he said.
That same year the Columbia mill closed and in 1920 another recession hit, forcing the company to close its Edenton operation. Three years later the Ahoskie operation was shut down as well.
Another timber company that operated in Tyrrell County around the same time was Richmond Cedar Works.
“Richmond Cedar Works made lumber and sold lumber but their real forte was wooden ware,” Barber said. “They made all kinds of wooden ware stuff that could be used at the house or at the farm. They made products that could be used everyday.”
Ice cream freezers and butter churners were among those popular products, he said.
Seeking the prized juniper wood, Richmond Cedar Works bought a chunk of land in the Alligator River area and established Gum Neck as its central point of business.
The company’s wooden ware business was based in Richmond, Virginia. To avoid having to tow their lumber about 150 miles by boat to Richmond, Richmond Cedar Works decided to build a sawmill just over the Virginia line near the town of Great Bridge. The mill would cut to dimension the lumber the company needed for its wooden ware operation and it would be transported by railroad to Richmond, Barber explained.
It was the largest sawmill in the state of Virginia, he said.
“Those of you familiar with the Great Bridge area, you know where Cedar Road is?” he asked. “Well, Cedar Road was named after Richmond Cedar Works. That road was built from Great Bridge to the mill so that people that lived in Great Bridge would have easier access to the Richmond Cedar Works.”
According to Barber, RCW had by 1906 proclaimed itself as the largest wooden ware manufacture in the world.
The company had a 12-acre manufacturing facility in Richmond that employed 2,000 men, he said.
“They had a huge manufacturing facility there on the James River in Richmond,” he said. “They sold product in every state in the union.”
Foreign customers included Great Britain, France, Germany and South Africa.
As the years went on, Richmond Cedar Works was plagued by similar problems as Branning, such as North Carolina wildfires, and in the 1930s the company filed for bankruptcy.
“Times had changed,” Barber said. “People no longer wanted wooden tubs. People no longer used wood like they had in the past. Metal buckets had taken over. Metal washing machines were now in favor and not the old wooden washing machines. Women no longer churned butter; they bought it at the store. Their sales had really dropped off.”
Museum of the Albemarle’s next History for Lunch is scheduled for Sept. 21 and will cover the topic, “Tracking Pilgrims in the Holy Land.”