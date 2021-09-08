The Holiday Island Civic League new year for 2021-22 begins Sept. 14, starting with registration at 5:45 p.m.
The Holiday Island Civic League is not the Holiday Island Property Owners Association, but all of its activities go to support Holiday Island and its residents. Each civic league meeting includes updates on activities and events. Membership dues are $7.50 per person.
Residents of Holiday Island are encouraged to join. The meetings start with a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a speaker for the evening at 6:45 p.m.
The Civic League will be accepting recommendations for speakers. Past speakers have included County Manager Frank Heath, Clerk of Court Todd Tilly, Sheriff Shelby White, Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon, Amy Underhill of Albemarle Regional Health Services and Earl Solesbee, a county code enforcement officer.
The goal is to have speakers who inform members of county happenings and ordinances. There are many new residents who are not familiar with the services the county provides.
On Dec. 11, the civic league will host Breakfast with Santa. Each child receives a pancake breakfast and a free gift from Santa. Children eat free, while the cost for adults is $5. Tickets have to be purchased in advance.
Each family will receive a 4x6 picture of Santa and their child. Children attending the event have to be accompanied by an adult.
Last year’s Breakfast with Santa was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is hopeful community COVID trends will be better by this December.
The civic league will also be selling raffle tickets for a $100 gift certificate from Layden’s Market to be drawn at the Dec. 7 meeting. Tickets are $5.
The civic league generally meets on the first Tuesday of the month but in September meeting will be the second week.
For further information, contact Pam Hadden, Holiday Island Civic League president, at 426-9674.