...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Holy Trinity Episcopal to host special service Sunday
The Albemarle Chorale will present the second performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Holy Trinity Episcopal
Holy Trinity Episcopal will commemorate the first Episcopal service held in Hertford 175 years ago with a special service at 207 South Church St., Hertford, Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Piney Woods Friends
Piney Woods Friends Meeting will host a performance by the Chuck Wagon Gang on Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m. at 118 Piney Woods Road, Hertford.