HERTFORD — Singer, songwriter and frequent local Day of Prayer guest Eric Horner will give two Gospel music performances in the area later this month.
Horner will perform at Knotts Island Baptist Church at 389 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island, Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. He then will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. later the same day.
Horner toured with Lee Greenwood as an accompanist and backup vocalist during the singer’s “God Bless the USA” concerts. He began touring the Southeast after deciding to devote himself full time to his Gospel music ministry.
Horner performs concerts for graduates of the U.S. Army’s entry center at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. His ministry also provides a free tank of gas — a “Tank Full of Love” his ministry calls it — to graduates to either help them make the trip home or to their next duty station. His work on behalf of the nation’s soldiers and their families was honored by President George W. Bush.
Horner also has been a frequent guest at annual Day of Prayer services, particularly in Elizabeth City.
Both of Horner’s gospel music concerts in the area will be free and open to the public; a love offering for Horner will be received after each service. Refreshments will follow each service. For more information, visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.org, or call 252-619-7262.