Eric Horner, shown here on video performing at a National Day of Prayer service, will give two Gospel music performances in the area later this month. He'll perform at Knotts Island Baptist Church at 389 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island, Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. He then will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. later the same day.

HERTFORD — Singer, songwriter and frequent local Day of Prayer guest Eric Horner will give two Gospel music performances in the area later this month.

