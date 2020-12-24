Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been really, really trying this year. How are the elves and reindeer and Mrs. Claus? I hope you’re okay. I would like Barbies and a Barbie house. I love you Santa.
Love, Raelan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been good this year. How are the reindeer? Can I touch the reindeer? I would like a real horse for Christmas. I will make cookies for you.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ashtyn and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been kind of naughty. I can explain. The nicest thing I did this year is helped my sister move her room. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are an LOL doll house, a unicorn bike, and a stuffed animal unicorn. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Ashtyn
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ben and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is do chores. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a new gaming chair, a new set of dinosaur toys, a new wooden boat that me and my dad can put together, and some surprise toys. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Ben
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Elijah and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been an absolute angel! The nicest things I did this year are that I made new friends and took care of my mom when she was sick. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a skateboard and a toy remote plane. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Penny and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is I helped take care of my granddaddy. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! One thing I’m wishing for this year is a nesting doll. Another thing I’m wishing for is a real live horse. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Penny
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Korea and I am 8 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is helping my sister with work. I tried to be nice. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this year are a reborn doll and an iPhone 6. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Korea
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Alto and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are help my grandma and play with my sister. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a remote-control car, a car, and a Nintendo Switch. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Alto
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jordan and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are sharing with my brothers, letting mom go first, and doing my work. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a new Sonic, a Pikachu, Mickey Mouse for my brother Jaiden, a monster truck for my brother Bryson, and a gift for mom and dad. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Airlie and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are I helped take care of my dog Luna and I helped my brother Jonah clean his room. I hope you, Mrs. Clause and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a Nintendo Switch and a horse I can ride, but not a real horse. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Airlie
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Derek and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been good. The nicest things I did this year are helping my mom, my dad, my grandma, and my granddaddy. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a Spider-man game for my dad’s PS4, and xBox 1, the game Secret Neighbor, and some v-bucks for my dad’s PS4. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Derek
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year but guess what? I love and miss you! I’m not asking for anything.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you and the reindeer and the elves and Mrs. Claus are good. I would like a trampoline and kids’ makeup for Christmas. I will leave chocolate milk.
Love, Zion
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Willow and I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are helping my dad, my mom, and I tried to help my sister. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are I want some My Life doll outfits and shoes and some Barbies. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been good this year. How are the reindeer, elves, and Mrs. Claus? I hope the elves are ok. I will bring you cookies and milk. I want a hoverboard, slime, and Christmas money. I also want a toy robot, an Apple iPad, and lots of candy for everyone.
Love, Cian
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been good this year. Can you put some Christmas magic on my brothers? They have been very mean this year. Can I have all of the art kits in the world? How are the reindeer?
Love, Maelyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been good. I want a PS4 and I also want a Lego boat.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been good this year. How are the reindeer, elves, and Mrs. Claus? I would like a phone for Christmas. I want a big wheel bike too.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been trying to be good this year. How is Mrs. Claus doing? We will leave cookies that are good. If I’m good for all of the people and you I want a real pup and an elephant doll. I love you and Mrs. Claus and I will try to be good.
Love, Lillyana
From Santa to Ingrid Dale’s 2nd Grade class:
Dear Raelan, Ava, Ashtyn, Ben, Elijah, Penny, Korea, Alto, Jordan, Airlie, Derek, Natalie, Zion, Willow, Cian, Maelyn, Jayden, Ethan and Lillyana,
Thank you all for writing such wonderful letters. I can tell all of you have done your best to be nice and good this year.
You’ve helped your family, took care of your relatives and were nice to people. Some of you say you’ve been “trying to be good”. One even said they’ve been naughty! Oh, NO! The trick is to fake like you are good, and pretty soon you’ll be nice and good all the time! HO-HO-HO!
Everyone is doing well up here…the elves are happily at work, the reindeer are bulking up for the ride and Mrs. Claus is singing in the other room. They all say hello!
Now, onto the Christmas wish lists. You sure ask for a lot! Barbies, LOL dolls, dinosaurs, a boat, skateboard, nesting dolls, phones, RC cars, Nintendo Switch, Pikachu, Xbox, makeup, clothing, hoverboard, art kits, PlayStaions, a Big Wheel and more. Santa always does the best he can and I hope you like what I bring.
A couple of you asked for pets…dogs, even a horse! Animals are difficult for Santa to carry because they don’t like to fly and they mess up the sleigh! PEEE-EEEWWW!
One of you asked for nothing…. She just sent love my way. That to me is the greatest gift someone can give. Thank you so much!
That’s it from here…time to pack the sleigh. Merry Christmas everybody!