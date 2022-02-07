When it comes to democracy in North America there are few who don’t instantly think of the American Revolution. But the truth is there was a highly functioning form of democracy already established before the revolution that actually inspired some of the founding fathers that we praise today.
The Iroquois Confederacy, also known as Haudenosaunee, which is translated as “People of the Longhouse,” is thought to have formed as early as the 12th century. This peace agreement was originally comprised of five separate Iroquois nations in the northeastern part of north America: the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga and Seneca. They were later joined by the Tuscarora in the early 18th century, increasing the number of nations in the peace agreement to six.
The Iroquois Confederacy was certainly not the only instance of democracy among Native American tribes but it is widely thought to be the most organized and successful example. The alliance was held together by a council where each tribe was represented equally and any decision made had to be unanimously supported.
This council operated under the rules of what was known as the Great Law of Peace. Because of several significant similarities, many believe some of the founding fathers took influence from the Great Law of Peace when writing the Constitution of the United States. One similarity is not allowing an individual to hold more than one position in government. Another is establishment of two separate branches of government to pass laws.
Like many other significant cultural events in Native American history, the creation of the Iroquois Confederacy has its own origin story that has stood the test of time, largely through oral tradition. The story is centered around a great peacemaker, who despite unthinkable odds, inspired the separate tribes to come together under a unified purpose and to put aside any grudges or conflicts.
For those who believe the Iroquois Confederacy was formed in the later part of the 16th century, it is reasonable to believe the unifying event could have been the invasion by Europeans. It is important to remember that tribes were independent nations and would have had conflicts the same as two neighboring countries would. The peacemaker in the Iroquois Confederacy origin story recognized that these conflicts weakened each tribe and that coming together would strengthen the tribes and offer their best chance for survival and prosperity.
In the 17th century the Iroquois Confederacy’s influence stretched geographically beyond the northeast into neighboring territories, including where North Carolina is today. Examples of that influence can be found in the tribes of the Albemarle area even today.
To see for yourself, visit Museum of the Albemarle’s new exhibit, “Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans.” The exhibit includes “No Face Dolls” wrapped in purple flags that feature four white squares and a pine tree in the center representing the union of the Iroquois Confederacy.
