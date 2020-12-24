Dear Santa,
How are the elves? For Christmas this year I would like an lol toy and a video game and a jojo Siwa headband and backpack.
Love, Khyla
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like for my family to be together.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Clus and Rudolph?
Can I have a beam and a trampoline, a nintendo switch, even bars and a slide for my bed, a hoverboard handle and an iphone, ipad and a ipod and a junglegym, roller scates, and roller blades for Christmas?
XOXOXO, McKinley
Dear Santa,
How are you, Santa?
I would like a video game set and a live puppy like Gabe.
Have a mere Christmas
Love, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? How are you doing?
For Christmas this year I would like a gecko for Christmas. I also would like a ticket for a baseball game.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I wish I can get 10 squishis and can I have a lego set for Cremis.
Love,
Braxton
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like a lol surprise glamper and I want to see my uncle.
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Pranser?
For Christmas this year I would like alot of books and a lot of love.
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like the dog man collection and an electric car that you can ride in and its red.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? How are the reindeer?
For Christmas this year I would like a cake pop maker and an ice cream maker.
Love, Leah!
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like a scooter and a hoverboard.
Love, Colt
Dear Santa,
How are you? And Mrs Claus and Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like slime and a bath bomb maker.
Love, Lila
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like a dirt bike and a dirt bike license.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrss Clos? For Christmas this year I would like a present pet and to see my sister for Christmas.
Have a good Christmas!
Love, Emily
From Santa to Jenna Lassiter’s 2nd Grade class:
Dear Khyla, Ethan, McKinley, Alyssa, Noah, Braxton, Abigail, Avery, Kaden, Leah, Colt, Lila, Hunter and Emily,
What great letters you all wrote! Thanks for taking the time.
Everyone is good up here and thank you for asking. The elves are working so hard, but singing and laughing while they do. Rudolph is jumping around…he can’t wait! The other reindeer are working out to get strong for the big night. And Mrs. Claus…well, she is just wonderful being Mrs. Claus!
So. Here are the gifts some of you are looking to get: JoJo Siwa stuff, Nintendo Switch, video games, baseball game tickets, Legos, LOL surprises, books, an electric car, an ice cream maker, scooter, Slime, dirt bikes and more. There are a few requests for pets, which is tough for Santa, because the animals kinda mess things up, you know what I mean? HO-HO-HO!
One of you asked for your family to be together and for love. If I could, I would bring together every family on earth and spread love everywhere. That’s up to all of us. But I promise to pray for each of you to have your family and loved ones near you at Christmas.
Not too many of you said whether you’ve been nice this year. Have you? Would your parents and teacher say you’ve been nice to them and to others? I hope so, but that is very important to Santa, and to others!
OK, guys, Santa has to make like a banana and split. Time to get ready! Merry Christmas!