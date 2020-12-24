Dear Santa,
I would like a toy car, games, and a remote-controlled car. I will leave you some cookies.
Love,
Kentre
Dear Santa,
I would like a giant ball pit, and an Elf on the Shelf. I will leave you some cookies because I know you like them.
Love,
Khai
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I would like a remote controller for video games and a Captain America toy. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Drew
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck that can haul a trailer and a backhoe. It also has a skid steer with tracks. Please may I have this toy because I really want it. Thank you!
Love,
Jaycob
Dear Santa,
I would like a couple of new hoodies, a new battery for my Grave Digger ride on toy, a new pair of shoes, and a new bed. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I would like some LOL dolls, a big LOL dollhouse, a baby that crawls, a robot that talks and does things, a kitten and my own phone. I will leave you a snack.
Love, Skyler
Dear Santa,
I would like some Nerf guns and Nerf bullets. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Houston
Dear Santa,
I would like a big LOL surpise, a charger, and a mini below ball that has tiny food in it. I will leave you milk, cookies, and money.
Love, Remington
Dear Santa,
I want a Pac-man toy, a new game for my Wii, a Godzilla toy, a PS5, and PS5 games. I am so excited for Christmas! I will give you chips and juice.
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa,
I would like a 4-wheeler, a PS4, and a slide. I want to give you something Santa Claus. What do you like? I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Demourey
Dear Santa,
I want my own Xbox, my own lego Xbox game, and a new Batman toy. I will you leave you some cookies.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
I would like a new toy, blue slippers, and new headphones. I want to give you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer.
Love, Remedi
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn. My sister is going to make you some cookies. She loves to bake!
Love, Katelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a pink car, a baby doll, and a Wubble Bubble ball. I will leave you a snack.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I want a pet bunny, a car that has a blue spoiler and a bookcase. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I want a gaming station, a Letterland chart, toy cars and a toy motorcycle.
I will leave you some cookies, milk, and a peach.
Love, Colton
From Santa to Kacey Stallings’ 1st Grade class:
Dear Kentre, Khai, Drew, Jaycob, Levi, Skyler, Houston, Remington Bryce, Demourey, James, Remedi, Katelyn, Olivia, Matthew and Colton,
Thanks for writing. I hope you don’t mind me answering you all at once…I’m kinda busy right now.
Lots of toys and games on your lists this year: a toy motorcycle, a bookcase, a pink car, a unicorn, sllippers, Legos, a PS 4, a Godzilla toy, LOLs, Nerfs, a robot, clothes, a truck, Captain America, a ball pit, an RC car and so much more. Much more! HO-HO-HO! I will do the best I can, but there are a lot of other children who want the same things. Don’t worry…I promise each of you a surprise!
However, no can do on live animals. That’s not a santa thing. Messes up the sleigh too much.
Some of you are offering to leaves cookies and milk…even a peach! Yummy! As you know, I love cookies, but I love North Carolina peaches especially!
Y’all take care down there, keep being nice and have a Merry Christmas!