Editor’s note: This year, The Perquimans Weekly received Dear Santa letters from nearly 350 students in 20 classes at Perquimans Central School.
Jonathan White/ Donzetta Griffin’s Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good all year. For Christmas, I want a guitar, King Kong, and 7 dinosaurs.
— Santana
Dear Santa,
I want a PS 5 and a X-Box, and a call of duty black.
— Brantley
Dear Santa,
I want a RC car, a sea boat and a X-Box.
— Joel
Dear Santa,
I hope I am on your list this year because I tried to be on it.
— Dakota
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I did my homework. I want puppets, a Lego set, clothes, pants, shoes, an Elf, a new bike, and a magic cookie.
— John
Dear Santa,
I want some books. I want a soccer ball. I want a water balloon.
— Immanuel
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen set. I want an ice cream set. I want a dog. I want a stuffy.
— Iysis
Dear Santa,
I have been good all day. I have been cleaning my room a lot. I wish for a dog.
— Alaina
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll. I want an iPad. I want to have fun. I want a Jo Jo doll.
— Jordyn
Dear Santa,
I will like everything in the world. I will like some shoes and a belt and some of everything.
— William
Dear Santa,
I want a new iPad. I want new air pods and a new doll house. Thank you.
— Aeliah
Dear Santa,
I want a dog and a doll house. I want a LOL and a slime Shopkins. I have been nice.
— Naleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. For Christmas I want a healthy family, a new Nintendo Switch game.
— Bryleigh
Dear Santa,
I want a RV racecar for a Christmas and a phone.
— Kenston
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. For Christmas, I want Oculus, 3 Roblox gift cards and Minecraft gift cards.
— Carlos
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I clean my room. For Christmas I want Knuckles toys.
— Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I would like 2 new books, please. I would a new Glitter pen and 2 new Christmas dresses.
— Kelsi
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur puppet and a rocket please.
— Ehan
Dear Santa,
I really want everybody to get what they want. It’s okay if I don’t get what I want but I really want a book, please.
— Elsa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a typewriter, a sewing machine and 2 books. I want Book 4 of the “Cat Kid Comic Club.”
— Caysen
Julia Rountree’s Second-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I hope you like the cookies and the milk. I would like a Hoverboard, a phone, an iPad, and a coloring book, too. I would also like some jewelry, a slime set, the Monopoly game and books. Have a happy Christmas.
— Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? How is my elf, Daisy? Thank you for a trip to Disney last Christmas. Tell Mrs. Claus I said, “hi,” please. It would be great if I could get a basketball and basketball goal. I would love a surprise, too. Have a safe ride.
— Charley
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year. I hope the reindeer and Rudolph are doing good. Please bless all the kids. I hope you have a safe ride. I don’t want anything for Christmas. Give it all to kids that don’t have money or houses. Bless them please if you can.
— Brayden
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a good year. All I want for Christmas this year is for you to have a safe ride.
— Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. I will leave out cookies and milk. I want a Nintendo Switch, a hat, and clothes for Christmas. Have a safe trip.
— Jayden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my toys last Christmas. This year I want a fighting robot. I hope you have a good ride.
— Grove
Dear Santa,
I hope you will enjoy my cookies and milk. Do not forget about the carrots I left for the reindeer. You are so nice. All I want for Christmas is a Transformer, a puppy, and a horse, please. Thank you for everything you have given me over the years.
— Cerena
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents. I hope the reindeer have been good. What I want for Christmas is a remote-control Lamborghini, M.O.R.S., and a Zuru Smashers 8 pack. I hope you have a safe ride to the houses. Thank you for my Elf Skot.
— Kai
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Thank you for all the toys last year. All the toys you gave me were so much fun to play with. I hope you have a happy holiday. I hope you like the cookies. Thank you for the two bikes and the Xbox from last year. The only thing I want is my own Play Store. I hope you have a good ride home after you deliver the presents. And one more thing, I hope you enjoy the milk.
— K’ing
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great and safe ride home. What I want for Christmas is some slime, a dragon, Goo Jit Zu, a dragon video game, a Hoverboard, and 50 dollars. How many miles per hour does your sleigh go?
— Collin
Dear Santa,
Could you please tell Mrs. Claus and the reindeer I said, “hi?” Thank you for my gifts last year. If there were no Christmas kids would not be happy. If you can, I would like roller skates for Christmas. I hope you like the cookies and the milk.
— Lilly
Dear Santa,
I hope you like the cookies and the milk. I would like a Hoverboard, iPad, and a toy. Thank you for all the gifts you gave me last year.
— Sophia
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are the reindeer good? Rudolph the red nose reindeer is he OK? He is cute. Santa, can I get a puppy and a cat doll? I would also like a horse, a ball, and a big doll house. Thank you.
— Sarai
Dear Santa,
I like my presents from last year. I hope the presents are pretty this year. I liked the Legos last year but this year I would love smaller Legos. How are the reindeer doing? I really want a smartwatch. That is what I wish for the most. How many reindeer do you have?
— Grace
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a Hoverboard, Xbox, and a red Xbox controller. I love Christmas, Santa, and Mrs. Claus.
— Emmett
Dear Santa,
How was your day? I want a Barbie doll, a LOL surprise, and a kitchen set. Santa you are the best. I love you, Santa!
— Arshay
Helen Lane’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I want a football, a red bike and a brown teddy bear. Thank you, Santa!
— Ethen
Dear Santa,
My name is Carney and I have been good this year. This year I want a Mermaid doll and a teddy bear. Thank you, Santa!
— Carney
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a red bike without training wheels. I have already learned how to ride a bike. I also want a basketball and soccer ball to play with outside. This is all I want for Christmas.
— Grace
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a brown teddy bear and a blue bike. I would also like a black, blue and yellow bouncy ball and a soccer ball too. I love you, Santa!
— Staley
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a black dirt bike, a camera to take pictures, a red helmet, and black gloves and goggles to wear when I ride my bike. Thank you, Santa! I love you!
— Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a Spiderman Shooter that shoots yellow webs. I also would like to have a Hoverboard that is red. A giant trampoline would be nice to have too. Thank you, Santa!
— Hank
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a pink bike with training wheels. I would also like a stuffed panda bear. I love stuffed animals. Thank you, Santa!
— Kylie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a pink bike with training wheels and a grocery center with groceries and money. I want a toy train that is green in color and a calendar in my room so I can see what day of the week it is. The last thing I want is a Barbie dollhouse with furniture and a new Barbie doll.
— Nalani
Hey Santa,
This is Sa’King. I am writing to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch to play Mario on and a green bike with training wheels. Green is my favorite color. That is all I want for Christmas.
— Sa’King
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a cheetah print blanket for my bed and a pretend play phone. Thank you, Santa!
— Riley
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want a toy bus to play with and some Legos. I really like Legos. I also like to play video games where I can pretend to drive a car.
— Konnor
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I want a doll house, a Hoverboard and a new water bottle for school. I love you, Santa!
— Bella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like some army toys to play with and some super hero toys. My favorite super hero is Spider Man. Merry Christmas, Santa!
— Zakari
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Gabby Dollhouse, a pink car that I can drive around in, a Barbie phone, an Adley game set and a Mermaid doll. Thank you, Santa and Merry Christmas!
— Aniveah
Dear Santa,
I want a real dirt bike for Christmas this year. I really like to ride around outside. I also want a remote-control toy bus to play with. I love you, Santa. I will leave some cookies for you and the reindeer.
— Jackson
Dear Santa,
This year I want a princess dress and a red ruby ring for Christmas. That is all I want. I will be sure to leave some milk and cookies for you. Can your reindeer eat cookies? I don’t have any carrots for them.
— Devonya
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like goldfish and a fish tank to keep him in. I would like a new book bag, a princess puzzle, a ballerina outfit to wear, and a Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer stuffed animal. A dirt bike, a stuffed animal flamingo and new headphones like cherries. That is all. Thank you, Santa.
— Arora
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to have new Christmas lights for my tree and a big remote-controlled monster truck. I also want a car that you pump the handle and the car takes off and some batteries too. That’s it. That is all I want. Merry Christmas, Santa!
— Demitri
Heather Rountree’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I would like to have transformers for Christmas.
— Thomas
Dear Santa,
I would like to have Rainbow Lights for Christmas.
— Amanda
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a PS5, a headset and a dirt bike for Christmas.
— Treydan
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a kids dirt bike for Christmas.
— Rahjon
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Barbie car with a new Barbie and a cheerleader outfit for Christmas.
— Jazcel
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a dirt bike and a Barbie Jeep Power Wheels for Christmas.
— Kymiera
Dear Santa,
I would like a game for Christmas.
— Malohn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Rainbow High Doll that is a cheerleader for Christmas.
—Skylar
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 and a headset for Christmas.
— Tahjon
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 and a new Barbie Dream House for Christmas.
—Skyler
Dear Santa,
I would like a braiding machine and an Xbox for Christmas.
— Jamielynn
Dear Santa,
I would like an Xbox for Christmas.
— Ronin
Michelle Creech’s Second-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Briella. I am 7 years old. I live in Hertford. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Hoverboard because I think it would be cool. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Barbie house with a pool, some new sweaters, mittens, and a gift for my sister. I want to thank you for being so kind and giving gifts away. Bye!
— Briella
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshlynn. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is roller skates so we can do the contest. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a pony and makeup. I am ready to send this letter to the North Pole.
— Joshlynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Dreama. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is some dresses so I can dress up. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a big Barbie, Barbie shoes, unicorn makeup, and unicorn toys. Thank you for being nice.
— Dreama
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a toy car because I want to drive inside it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a VR headset, Power Rangers, and one game: Deer Simulator. Thank you!
— Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Kash. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a puppy because they’re cute. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Hoverboard and some toys. Have a Merry Christmas!
— Kash
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryson. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Titanic toy because I never had one and I like the movie. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Revell Big Boy Locomotive train. Thank you for the gifts. It makes me and my brother happy.
— Bryson
Dear Santa,
My name is Joselyn. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is PB&J toys because they are squishy. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a microphone and Bop It! Thank you for bringing us presents.
— Joselyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kestrel. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a bearded dragon stuffed toy because I love bearded dragons and can’t have a real one. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like the Dragon Masters book after Bloom of the Flower Dragon. Santa, you are amazing. Also, on your trip, bundle up!
— Kes
Dear Santa,
My name is Nevaeh. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a dog because they are cute. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a parrot and a horse. Have a Merry Christmas!
— Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a VR headset because I have never seen what virtual reality looks like. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a remote control raptor like the one my brother has and a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas, Santa!
— Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is Kanye. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. I have been good this year. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a racing car because my friends have one. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a skateboard, a VR headset, new clothes, and a new hat. You make my heart feel better.
— Kanye
Dear Santa,
My name is Ta’Kyrah. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas is a trampoline because I want to play with my cousin. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a remote control car, markers, coloring books, hats, and gloves. You are nice.
— Ta’Kyrah
Dear Santa,
My name is Dixie. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a pony because I love them. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like Posca markers and a sketchbook. Thank you for your good deeds.
— Dixie
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is my aunt because she died in a coma. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like an Oculus VR headset and a butterfly knife trainer. I’m nice and a little mean.
— Brayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Sincere. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a drone because my old one broke. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a new basketball and Kinetic sand. I really want to see your reindeer.
— Sincere
Aleah Clark’s Second-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am 7 years old. I live in Hertford, NC. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a teddy bear because I want it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a remote control car, scooter, and toy robot. I am sorry, Santa Claus, for the times I was mean.
— Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Malachi. I am 9 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a battery for my RC car because I want to race it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a pet fish, football, fishing rod, PC, bike, and for Mrs. Clark to feel better.
— Malachi
Dear Santa,
My name is Lydia. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is an Xbox because I can play Fortnite with Evelyn. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a headset, L.O.L. doll, drone, phone, 20 other surprises, and a picture of Ella and you.
— Lydia
Dear Santa,
My name is Stella. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Polly Pocket because they are cute. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a dog toy, some doll clothes for my dolls, and an iPhone. I love you, Santa.
— Stella
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylee. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a remote control car because I want to play with my sister. If your elves are not too busy, I would like makeup, a necklace, and an iPhone 12. I love you because you are very, very nice.
— Rylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a big tractor toy because I want to play with it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a construction set, Mouse Trap, and a hamster. I love reindeer.
— Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Mansor. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a phone because my phone is old. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a bike. You are my friend.
— Mansor
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoe. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a swing for my room so I can relax. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like an American Girl doll that looks like me. I know you are real.
— Zoe
Dear Santa,
My name is Champ. I am 9 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a PS5 because I would love to play with my brother. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Katana sword, fake eye, dog, flashlight, math book, and an iPhone. I love you, Santa.
— Champ
Dear Santa,
My name is Tripp. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a phone because I can help my brother on Pokemon Go. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like an iPad and Legos. I hope you have a good Christmas.
— Tripp
Dear Santa,
My name is Grady. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a dirt bike because my uncle has a motorcycle and I want to race. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Pokemon card box and an Elf. Santa, if you can’t do that, it is fine.
— Grady
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Sadie. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a notebook because I need more notebooks for drawing. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like paint canvases, L.O.L. dolls, and candy. How old are you?
— Sadie
Dear Santa,
My name is Gunner. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a phone because I want to battle my sister. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Playstation because I like to play Fortnite and play with my Uncle Caleb. Do you know my elf, Elliott? Have a good Christmas, Santa!
— Gunner
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a dirt bike because it will give me something to do. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like some socks, a pair of shoes, and an Xbox. Thank you, Santa, for giving us presents for Christmas.
— Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Adrianna. I am 8 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a PS5 because it is cool. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a pool, an American Girl doll, and lots of Pokemon. How old are you?
— Adrianna
Dear Santa,
My name is Syrena. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is an iPhone 12 so I can watch YouTube. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a tablet, a fake Elf pet, and some new earrings. I want to work for you.
— Syrena
Dear Santa,
My name is Rowyn. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year are animals because I can play with them with my sister. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a barn, blanket, American Girl doll, jewelry, and some dog toys. Do you work all year round?
— Rowyn
Laura Duncan/Jenna Lassiter’s Second-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I wish for a phone and iPad.
— Hollie
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like for Christmas art and crafts and teaching stuff and I also want a new baby doll.
— Kinley
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys. For Christmas I would like a baseball bat.
— Chance
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like a new lego set. Also, how did you become Santa?
— Matti
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like a cat.
— Ciara
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas I would like a big Pikachu!
— Annalice
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like a baseball bat for Christmas and a football.
— Thomas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like a Pikachu!
— Brantley
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like an iPhone 14 and a hamster.
— Miykael
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas I would like a scooter. How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus?
— Jayda
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas I would like LED lights and a big car for kids.
— Olivia
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys for Christmas. I would like a dog.
— Cy
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas I would like a plastic woof and a plastic horse.
— Annabelle
Dear Santa,
How are you? Most I would like a hamster for Christmas and I want a stuffed Pikachu and some Pokemon cards, please. And how are the reindeer and how are the elves doing and I hope you have a good Christmas and a Merry Christmas. Thank you for bringing my sister and me toys.
— Brodie S.
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing me presents, I want a Nintendo Switch.
— Lane
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas I would like the Mighty Bowser Lego set.
— Logan
Dear Santa,
May I please have a Xbox and a deer hunting game, and how are you doing? Leave a note please.
— Ty
Dear Santa,
I would like a Hot Wheel set for Christmas.
— Justice
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing toys! I want a basketball goal and a volleyball net and I want a soccer goal.
— Tilsyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are the elves doing? I would like a camera for Christmas.
— Ariel
Dear Santa,
How are Tensl and Pine doing? For Christmas I would love a guinea pig! Thank you for your time, bye.
— Carla
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Mrs. Claus? Does she bake yummy cookies? I would like a Hoverboard for Christmas. Thank you so much Santa. Could I have an Elf please? I would call her Sally. Thank you, Santa.
— Ella
Dear Santa,
I really want a puppy and how are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and the elves doing?
— Harper
Dear Santa,
Hi! I want a WWE wrestling rink and all of the wrestlers. How are Mrs. Clause and the reindeer? Can you teach my Elf to write better? Is is she naughty or nice? What happened to the other Santa?
— Cash
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I want a red bape hoodie and how are you doing by the way? I hope you doing good and I hope you will have a great day.
— Luke
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas I would like to ask you how is Mrs. Claws is doing and I want shose.
— Khloei
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait to see you this year. I really want a PS5 for Christmas, also I really, really want a Washington football helmet for Christmas.
— Brodie L
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are the elves? Can I have a doodle book for Christmas?
— Lilly
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing toys! For Christmas I would like a soccer goal and how is Miss. Clause doing?
— Brayden
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! I want glow in the dark stickers.
— Madelyn
Dear Santa,
How is the weather? I want a Christmas medal with 2022 on it. Thank you!
— Mattox
Dear Santa,
Hi! Thank you for bringing us toys! For Christmas, I want a Dirt bike.
— Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
Hi! For Christmas I would like a three headed dragon puppet. Thank you!
— Elena
Doriece Pittman/Freida Lyons’ Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car for Christmas.
— Gregory
Dear Santa,
I don’t know what I want for Christmas.
— Jesco
Dear Santa,
I don’t know what I want for Christmas.
— Alexis
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie car for Christmas.
— Layla
Dear Santa,
I want a new game for my Nintendo Switch.
— Amari
Dear Santa,
I want a slide with a car and dinosaur on it for Christmas. The car is sliding down the slide.
— Harris
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard for Christmas.
— Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I want a big toy car with a remote control car for Christmas.
— Malachi
Dear Santa,
I want baseball stuff for Christmas.
— Tristan
Dear Santa,
I want baby box craft stuff for Christmas.
— Zadie
Dear Santa,
I want a highlighter makeup with no glitter for Christmas.
— Kalahn
Dear Santa,
I want a toy elephant that moves for Christmas.
— Henley
Dear Santa,
I want makeup with glitter for Christmas.
— Sophie
Dear Santa,
I want a Christmas tree for Christmas.
— Madeline
Dear Santa,
I want a Monster High collection for Christmas.
— Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow barbie car with glitter on it for Christmas. It’s gray, on the front it has a hanger for clothes.
— Elsie
Dear Santa,
I want a Rainbow High collection for Christmas.
— Kate
Monica Anizan’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like clothes and toys for Christmas.
— Fiona
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like Barbies and a dress for Christmas.
— Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a dog for Christmas.
— London
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a race car set for Christmas.
—Wadelle
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like baby dolls, LOL dolls, and clothes for Christmas.
— Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a puppy for Christmas.
— Trinity
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a cat for Christmas.
— Chase
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like cars for Christmas.
— Tashjian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a dog and Spiderman for Christmas.
— Eden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a dinosaur for Christmas.
— Gavin
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like an iPad for Christmas.
— Erianne
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like money and candy for Christmas.
— Emma
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like skates for Christmas.
— Emerson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a dog for Christmas.
— Elijah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Nerf toy for Christmas.
— Christian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a dump truck for Christmas.
— Robert
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like play-doh for Christmas.
— Bentley
Sam Wagner’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a little naughty and a little nice. If I am on the nice list, I have always wanted a phone for christmas. I also want a tablet, too. I think you and Mrs. Claus are the best. She helps you out a lot. Thank you!
— Brooke
Dear Santa,
I would like a new tablet, some Christmas stuffies, Christmas candy, and a watch, please. I think I have been very nice this year. I hope Mrs. Claus makes lots of cookies for you! Thank you!
— Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dream House for Christmas. I have been very nice this year. I hope your elves are working hard. What colors do they wear now? Thank you!
— Ariel
Dear Santa,
I love you! I really really want a unicorn for Christmas. I know they are hard to find but you’re Santa! I hope the reindeer are good!
— Ariana
Dear Santa,
I’ve been trying really hard to be nice this year. I would like a big garage truck that has signs. My mom was also nice. Thank you!
— Cole
Dear Santa,
I hope I get to see you at my daycare like I did last year.I am going to ask you for a big fire truck. Merry Christmas Santa!
— Delton
Dear Santa,
I have been good but I don’t really know what I want yet. Maybe I want a dirt bike and ice cream. You always bring us Nerf guns, too. Thank you!
— Keegan
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are good. How can they fly, though? I think I have been nice this year, but how can you see everything? I want one Barbie doll who is very very beautiful, please. I also want a little toy unicorn. Thank you!
— Lilly
Dear Santa,
How can the elves make all those toys? That’s a lot! I have been very nice so I want an easel that has a chalkboard on one side and painting on the other side. I hope you are very happy!
— Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I have been kind of nice and kind of naughty. I would like a wolf suit so I can be a wolf and play my wolf game. I also want a motorcycle. I want to know, how do the reindeer fly and pull the sleigh when it’s so heavy?
— Will
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle for the dirt! I am excited to see the reindeers! Thank you!
— Caleb
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? For Christmas I want a Gabbie’s doll house with all the characters and a baby doll. I have been very nice this year, too. Thank you!
— Annora
Dear Santa,
I’ve been nice sometimes. I want a Gabbie playhouse and a motorcycle. I want to know how the reindeer fly. Thank you!
— Tyonna
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice this year. I want a LOL doll and a doll house. Thank you!
— Reagan
Dear Santa,
I want a big house that you play in outside. How do the elves make all of those toys? Merry Christmas!
— Jameson
Sheena Hunter’s PreK Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a race car, and a barbie doll house with a slide.
— Alexia
Dear Santa,
please bring me a race car and some blocks.
— Asher
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me some toy cars, a monster truck, and some Play-doh.
— Beck
Dear Santa,
I want some toy cars, a kitty cat, and a monster truck.
— Brody
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck, some Transformers, and a plush pillow.
— Deacon
Dear Santa,
please bring me a bike, a blue ball, and a teddy bear.
— Dylan
Dear Santa,
please bring me some Play-doh, a purple blanket, and some kinetic sand.
— Ireland
Dear Santa,
please bring me a Spiderman toy, a big dinosaur toy, and a hat with spikes.
— Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I would like a rocketship, a robot, and some monster alien toys.
— Jackson
Dear Santa,
please bring me some Paw Patrol toys, some superheroes, and some dinosaur trucks & cars.
— Jahvir
Dear Santa,
I want some barbie dolls, and a race car.
— Kalayah
Dear Santa,
I want Play-doh, a doll baby, and a pencil box set.
— Kathryn
Dear Santa,
can you bring me Paw Patrol toys, a monster truck, and army toys?
— Kody
Dear Santa,
I want a rocket car, a rocket ship, and a robot.
— Mario
Dear Santa,
please bring me some Barbie dolls, a train set, and an Easy Bake Oven.
— McKenna
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll head with a brush, some bath toys, and dolls for my doll house.
— Reghan
Dear Santa,
I want some bath toys, a monster truck, and some cars.
— James
Dear Santa,
please bring me some Barbie dolls, some Play-doh, and an art set.
— Tricia
Hayli Cowan’s Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitchen set, a grocery store toy, and my own headphones. I hope you have a good trip.
— Alexis
Dear Santa,
please bring me Mickey Mouse tent, Mickey Mouse Squishmallow, and a Mickey Mouse blanket/pillow set. Thank you.
— Aurora
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me some blocks, some books, a Minnie Mouse pillow.
— Avery
Dear Santa,
I want some Kinetic sand, a Gabby Dollhouse, and a baby doll that makes noise. Please bring my brother some toys, too.
— Bella
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur set, some ABC books, and some house building blocks.
— Bentley
Dear Santa,
I would like some dinosaur toys, some cars, and a water bottle.
— Braidyn
Dear Santa,
please bring me a Barbie doll, some more Mini Brands toys, and some Play-doh. I’m going to leave you some cookies & milk.
— Briauna
Dear Santa, please bring a toy snake in a cage, a Minecraft game, and a Lego set.
— CJ
Dear Santa,
please bring me some magnet blocks, some books, and a toy Biscuit dog.
— Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue & yellow bicycle, a blue & white soccer ball, and some magnet blocks. Thank you.
— Gauge
Dear Santa,
please bring me a kitchen play set, a kite, and a doctor set.
— JaKyra
Dear Santa,
I want Spiderman blocks, the blue & red Spiderman toy, and a Venom guy. Thank you for my toys.
— Jase
Dear Santa,
I want some magnet toys, some Play-doh, and Kinetic sand.
— Juliana
Dear Santa,
can you bring me Paw Patrol toys, a Happy Napper, and a big candy cane from the North Pole. I want to see a reindeer.
— Mason
Dear Santa, I want two elves to play with, purple magnet blocks, and a doll house. I will leave water for the reindeer and a snack.
— Raya
Dear Santa,
please bring me an ice cream set, a doll house, and Mickey Mouse toys. Thank you.
— Reagan
Dear Santa,
I want a toy motorcycle, a toy monster truck, and a big treasure box! I hope you like the cookies.
— Riley
Dear Santa,
I want a toy truck that has a trailer, a big monster truck, and a tow truck that I can drive.
— Tanner
Lacey Winslow’s First-Grade Classroom
Dear Santa,
how are your elves? How are your reindeer? I will save you some cookies and milk. I love you, Santa.
— Cherish
Dear Santa,
how are your reindeer? Are you ready for Christmas? Merry Christmas, Santa!
— Lilah
Dear Santa,
how is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? I will give you cookies. I will give you milk. I really, really want a puppy!
— Rae
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote-control car. How are your reindeer? I would also like a Nintendo Switch.
— Khloee
Dear Santa,
how are your elves? How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like a little baby kitten.
— Karley
Dear Santa,
I like your elves. Are you ready to come? I want a hoodie and a gel pen.
— Lucas
Dear Santa,
yes, your elves are being nice and I want a baby dog. I hope you have a great Christmas!
— Ethan
Dear Santa,
How are your elves doing? Are they being good? My Elf is being good. She took some Q-tips and made snowflakes. I want a Barbie car and I would like some slime.
— Sadie
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Am I on the nice list? I want a Hess truck this year and a Nintendo Switch.
— Caleb
Dear Santa,
hey Santa! How are you doing? Santa, are your reindeer ready to fly? I want a teal camera and a spring board for gymnastics.
— Reagan
Dear Santa,
I will bring you cookies and milk. I want a Transformer. I want a monster truck. I want a toy snake with scales.
— Braxton
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How do your reindeer fly? I want a scooter. I want a remote-control car and a microphone.
— Ja’Quavis
Dear Santa,
I hope your elves are being good. How are the cookies? How is Sarah? Is she hurt from last night? Can I get a Maxx Traxxas car for my Dad?
— Hudson
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Are your reindeer ready to fly? I hope you have a great Christmas! I want a teal trampoline and I want hair extensions and friends.
— Tinlee
Dear Santa,
I want a camera drone. I also want clothes. I’m going to get cabbage for Rudolph!
— Ryland
Susan Jordan’s First-Grade Classroom
Dear Santa,
how are your reindeer? For Christmas, I want a Squishmallow. I will have cookies for you.
— Abby
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox. How are you? Are you ready for Christmas? I want a Playstation 2. I want a tablet. I will have Oreos for you!
— Noah
Dear Santa,
I am going to make you some cookies. I want for Christmas a puppy. I want a kitten, I want a fish. For Christmas, I want a Great Dane. I also want a stretchy toy. Thank you.
— Somara
Dear Santa,
What do the elves do every night? I want a watch for Christmas. I also want a Barbie house and an Xbox.
— Hayley
Dear Santa,
I want a fashion show LOL doll. I also want a Barbie. I’ll make you some cookies.
— K’Nari
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy. I want a Squishmallow. I love you! I want a scooter. I want a guitar. I want an elf and a book.
— Baylee
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa! I want a Barbie and an LOL doll. I also want an Elf. I also want a new book to read.
— Emily
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a remote-control spider. I will have cookies ready for you.
— Billy Bob
Dear Santa,
Has Mrs. Claus ever passed out presents to kids before with you? I want a toy monster truck that has a remote control. I made cookies for you. How are your reindeer?
— Hiram
Dear Santa,
I like you, Santa. How are you doing, Santa? I want a dog, a fish and a cat. I also would like Play-doh doll and a magic box. I also need some baby clothes for my new little brother. I also want a Sanderson Sisters’ book. Thank you!
— Dalilah
Dear Santa,
I will make you cookies. I want a cat. I want a Spiderman costume, I want a Grinch toy and a Grinch costume. I want a Venom costume.
— Connor
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want an iPad. I will bake cookies for you and leave milk. I also want a Hot Wheels car.
— Brisan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer and how are the elves? I want a phone and I want new headphones for Christmas.
— Loralei
Dear Santa,
I want a virtual reality toy. I want a hot wheels toy.
— Joseph
Dear Santa,
Is it snowing in the North Pole? Can you bring me an Xbox 2 and a cat?
— Lincoln
Rebecca Miller’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I would like LED lights for Christmas.
— Abby
Dear Santa,
I would like roller skates for Christmas.
— Ariella
Dear Santa,
I would like aa PS5 and a real car for Christmas.
— Kiersten
Dear Santa,
I would like a drone and a bat for Christmas.
— Brayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone and tablet for Christmas.
— Beau
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5 and Nurf gun for Christmas.
— Ai’den
Dear Santa,
I would like roller skates and a laptop for Christmas.
— Darlene
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos and a Teddy bear for Christmas.
— Olivia
Dear Santa,
I would like a Dino set and a T-Rex for Christmas.
— Justis
Dear Santa,
I would like football shoes, a hoodie, and monster truck for Christmas.
— Kaelum
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Camper and Barbies for Christmas.
— Amirrah
Dear Santa,
I would like a real unicorn for Christmas.
— Sienna
Dear Santa,
I would like a Jurassic World set and a truck for Christmas.
— Oban
Dear Santa,
I would like a RC racecar and iPhone for Christmas.
— Bishop
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone and toy car for Christmas.
— Isabella
Dear Santa,
I would like a Sponge Bob Stuffy Spaghetti Game for Christmas.
— Gabe
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lamborghini and a flag for Christmas.
— Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby and ice cream truck for Christmas.
— Ivy
Ingrid Dail’s First-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Aliyza and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been an angel and the nicest thing I did is help my mom clean up the house. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a Baby Alive doll, some LOLs, and a scooter. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Aliyza
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Bella and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is help my family decorate the house. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a Frozen Elsa doll, a Frozen Anna doll, and some shimmery red and blue glow sticks in a bag. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Bella
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Dakotah and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is being nice to my sister. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a remote-control car, a T-rex that can eat cars, and some new boots. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Dakotah
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Evah and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is doing my homework. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for an iPhone 12, a big Barbie house, and a watch. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Evah
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Evan and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been an angel and the nicest thing I did is listen to my parents. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a PS5, a drone, and a scooter Nerf gun. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Evan
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Finn and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I is help my mom make dinner. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a remote-control battleship, a remote-control helicopter, and a remote-control airplane. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Finn
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Fisher and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is doing what I’m supposed to do. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a 5-foot Megalodon remote control monster truck, a guitar, and my own Chromebook. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Fisher
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jacob and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is being kind to others. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a Hoverboard, lots of candy, and a Lego set. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Jacob
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jayden and I’m 7 years old. This year I’ve been an angel and the nicest thing I did is being nice to others. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a drone, a bike, and a dirt bike. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Jayden
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Joseph and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did this year is I helped my little cousin get his balloons. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a remote-control monster truck, a very cool racing four-wheeler, and a Lego Batman car. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Joseph
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Julian and I’m 7 years old. This year I’ve been kind of naughty but I’m trying to do better. The nicest thing I did is give hugs to my mom. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a remote-control car, a Nerf gun, and an army set. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Julian
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Natalee and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been an angel and the nicest thing I did is share stuff with others. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for an LOL house, some fidgets, and all kinds of Disney Mini Brands. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Natalee
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Peyton and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is give my sister a present. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a Hoverboard, a small Christmas tree, and an Elf on the Shelf. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Peyton
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ronmel and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is invite my cousin to go to the water park with me. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a motorbike, a go-cart, and a remote-control car. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Ronmel
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Saya and I’m 6 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good and the nicest thing I did is get up early for school. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer are doing well. For Christmas I’m wishing for a PJ Max tower, a stuffed Mickey Mouse, and a slinky. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
— Saya
Kacey Stallings’ First-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a PZ voice morpher and some nunchucks. I love you, Santa! I will leave you some cookies and milk.
— Royal
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie helicopter, food for my kitchen, a laptop, and some Barbie food. I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.
— Tyler
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch, a baby doll, a Barbie house, a Barbie, and a LOL doll. I like your red jacket. I love you! I will leave some chocolate chip cookies.
— Malayla
Dear Santa,
I want a pet lizard and a PS4. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
— Zach
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone 14, a four-wheeler, a puppy, and some new Legos. I will leave you some cookies.
— Noah
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 13 and an LOL doll. I love you delivering presents to everyone in the world.
— Ever
Dear Santa,
I would like Jasmine dress up clothes, a magic carpet, an LOL doll, American Doll bathroom things, and Barbie stuff. I have made you a card.
— Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I would like an otter family and an LOL surprise doll. I am going to make some cookies for you.
— Prim
Dear Santa,
I would like a cat Squishmallow, some makeup, and an American Girl doll. I will leave you some cookies.
— Reese
Dear Santa,
I want a Power Ranger, a robot, and a dinosaur transformer. I will leave you some Doritos. Merry Christmas.
— Austin
Dear Santa,
I would like some LOL dolls, doll babies, and a toy car. I miss you Santa! I will leave you some cookies and milk.
— Kyari
Dear Santa,
I want an Anna doll, an Elsa doll and an Anna costume. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!
— Brailynn
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone, some LOL dolls, and some Barbie dolls. I will leave you some chocolate milk and Ranch Doritos. Merry Christmas.
— Braylee
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 14, a pink Lamborghini car, some LOL dolls, and a Barbie doll house. My brother would like a nerf gun.
— Taylah
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone, a toy horse, a scooter, and some slime. My brother likes Mickey Mouse and fire trucks. Do you know where my house is at? I will leave you a note and some M&M cookies and milk.
— Aaliyah
Holly Jordan/Courtney Baccus’ First-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Have you had a nice day? Please give me Airpods. Please give me something for my baby sister. Am I on the naughty list or the good list? I have tried to be good.
— Tucker
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? You are special to me. Am I on the nice list? Please can I have a unicorn notebook?
— Gretel
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good day.
— Royalty
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I like you. I want a Barbie house. I have tried to be good. I need books for my teacher. A Barbie car for me and Barbies, please.
— Zoey
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I hope you are having a nice day. I have tried to be good. I want a Barbie house and a Barbie car.
— Tyleta
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I tried to be good. Please give me a Barbie Dream House game. Have I been good or bad?
— Taylor
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I tried to be good. Am I on the nice list? Please bring me Barbies.
— Luna
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good day. I tried to be good. Please give me a dirt bike. How are your reindeer? Good or bad? How are your elves doing? Bad or good?
— Dawson
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I have been good. Please can I have markers? and a Barbie camper?
— Journee
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I have tried to be good. Can I have an American Girl doll?
— Annabelle
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Please can I have a robot? I have tried to be good. Can I have a car?
— Richard
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Can I please have a dirt bike?
— Preston
Dear Santa,
How was your day? I tried to be good. I want a Lego set.
— Nate
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are you doing? May I have PS2? May I have a football? May I have books?
— Kaiden
Dear Santa,
How you doing? I hope you been good. How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a dinosaur?
— Zaidyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Please can I have some markers.
— Kinsley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I try to be on the nice list. I want a dog and a robot and another scooter, please. And some new shoes and an action figure.
— Sire
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can I please have a Bunnycorn and a Magic Mixies and a dino light up egg and Pokemon cards?
— Fletcher
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I have been trying to be nice. Can I please have a Magic 8 Ball?
— Ceciley
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been trying to be good. Am I on the naughty list? I hope I am on the nice list. Can I have a Barbie camper?
— Paula-Kay
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are your reindeer? I want some Pokemon cards.
— Benson
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, are you doing OK? Can I have a ball? Thank you, Santa.
— James
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Am I on the good list or the naughty list? Can I have a horse machine? Can I have a Barbie camper?
— Ashtyn
Dear Santa,
how are the elves? I want a crystal ball to do magic.
— Layden
Dear Santa,
hey! Are you okay? I want a dirt bike, please. Santa, I tried to be good. Tanner
Dear Santa,
how are you doing? Can I have a robot? Can I have a Nerf gun, please? Can I have a Hot Wheel, please?
— Robert
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you doing? I tried to be good. Can I have a babydoll crib and an American doll school?
— Emerson
Dear Santa,
Hey! How are you doing? I’m doing good. I want a microphone and one more present, okay? I want a Fidget.
— Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Please bring me a VR.
— Dylan
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good day. Please bring me a Barbie and shoes.
— Royalty
Megan Clayton’s First-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a Hatchimal that cracks open by itself and a LOL surprise doll.
— Valerie
Dear Santa,
I would like an Indoraptor dinosaur and a Dino Lego set.
— William
Dear Santa,
I want a husky puppy that sleeps and does tricks.
— Adalyn
Dear Santa,
I want a fish tank with fish food and plants. Merry Christmas!
— Holden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an LOL dream house and an LOL pop-it.
— Eriel
Dear Santa,
I want an American girl doll. Merry Christmas!
— Ava
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Barbie Dream House and a little Christmas tree for my dollhouse. And I want a Chelsea doll. Merry Christmas!
— Alessa
Dear Santa,
I want a pet puppy, and a fish, and Jurassic World dino things and a big play table. Merry Christmas!
— Nathan
Dear Santa,
Can I please get legos, an xbox, and mechanical stuff? Merry Christmas!
— Kashmir
Dear Santa,
I would like a fishing rod and bow for Christmas.
— Neil
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a 3D pen and a pop-it notebook.
— Logan
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL toy and a phone. Merry Christmas!
— Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
I want a real makeup kit and a pop-it bracelet. Merry Christmas!
— Raelynn
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPad and Barbies and a phone.
— Skylar
Dear Santa,
I would like a 3D pen and a trampoline.
— Maddie
Dear Santa:
I have been really good this year! I would like the LEGO animal train, LEGO Mario building kit, and remote control car.
— Jace
Dear Santa:
I hope you stop by my house. I want some rolling skates, Baby Alive (mix my Medicine), babydoll clothes and accessories, and a baby doll bunk bed.
— Wesleigh-Ann
Dear Santa:
I really, really, want you to come. I would like a rainbow Hoverboard that plays music, Puppy FurReal, and a Barbie Dream House. Thanks!
— Dranae
Dear Santa:
I think I have been good. I have been much better! I would like a monster truck with LED lights, a 4-wheeler, and a Nintendo Switch.
— Bentley
Dear Santa:
I have been a good girl this year and I would like some Hatchimals, LOL Pearl Surprise, LOL Doll, and a FurReal Newborn Kitty set!
— Olivia
Dear Santa:
I would like to have Imaginext Jurassic World, Mario Lego set, and a scooter!
— Lincoln
Dear Santa:
I have been a good girl. I would like a pink Hoverboard, iPad, Squishmallows, and a Mixies Magic Crystal ball.
— Dream
Dear Santa:
I have been a good girl! I would like a LOL Surprise Mini Sweets, Mixie’s Crystal Ball, a sparkly Pink hoverboard, Barbie Dream Camper, and Squishmellows.
— Nova
Dear Santa:
Please come to my house! I have been really good. I would like a Spiderman Webslinger, Paw Patrol Playset Tower, and Hot Wheels Car City Shark Sscape Playset.
— James
Dear Santa:
I would like a skateboard, Nintendo Switch, a Spiderman Webslinger, and a basketball. I really love you Santa.
—Jalil
Dear Santa:
I have been a good girl. Please bring me some Little Live Pets, LOL Surprise Mini Sweets, and a Polly Pocket Llama Party set.
— Savanna
Dear Santa:
I just want the Black Panther mask and claws, so I can dress up like him, a Snake Bite Monster Truck, the ride on Spiderman motorcycle and a Spiderman Web Slinger.
— Thomas
Dear Santa:
I have been a good boy. I would like a Smasher Dino Land set, Jurassic World remote control truck, Imaginext dinosaurs, and a Dino Playmat set.
— Keelin
Dear Santa:
I know I am on the nice list. Please bring a Nintendo Switch so I can play with my sister on a 2 player game! I also would like a Hot Wheeler remote control monster truck, and Imaginext Superfriends battling robots set.
— James
Dear Santa:
Hey Santa! I have been a good girl. I want Mixie’s crystal ball, some Hatchimals, CoComelon Interactive JJ doll, and a Barbie Dream House.
Emery
Dear Santa:
Santa I want a foam ax tossing set, a Lego Jurassic Pyroraptor transport set, remote control Bronco and a Hot Wheels Car City Shark Escape playset.
— Finn
Dear Santa:
I want a trampoline, a marvel miles Spiderman, the Megalodon Storm monster truck, and the Lego Speed Champions playset.
— Emmett
Dear Santa:
I have been good! Please bring me a LOL Surprise, Mixie’s Crystal Ball, a Baby Alive and scooter.
— Malasia S.
Stacey Pierce’s First-Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam, I have been waiting for Christmas so much. I would like a little people police house and an ambulance house.
— Liam
Dear Santa,
What is your new Reindeer’s name? Is it Rudolph? I want a monster truck and toy kitchen set. I want two LOL surprises.
— Madison
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me some lego sets, some small lego sets, and some paper to draw pictures. What does your workshop look like? Where do you live?
— Declan
Dear Santa,
I want four robots, I also want a Lego set. I saw you. I want an Elf on the Shelf. The last present I want is a turtle for Christmas too.
— Drake
Dear Santa,
I want a camera drone and I want a big Lego set. What do the elves look like when they’re moving? I like going to the beach and finding shark teeth during the fall. That is when they shed their teeth.
— Kit
Dear Santa,
I want airpods. This year I went to Busch Gardens. Santa, what is the new reindeer’s name?
— Cason
Dear Santa,
My name is Nulina. I love all the holidays! How did you get the elves? I want an Elf on the Shelf, two of them. I want a doll home and a tea set. Thank you Santa! Make my wishes come true.
— Nulina
Dear Saint Nick,
I like to play Zombie on the playground. I like to be a zombie because I like to watch my friends to be happy. I want a toy nutcracker, Rats King Army and a nutcracker army. They can fight their armies and maybe a nutcracker sugar plum too.
— Sterling
Dear Santa,
One thing about me is that I really like Christmas. My name is Adalyn, I love you. I would like a toy kitchen, Barbie set, Barbie Dream House, and LOL dolls. Please one more thing, I would like some mini brains. Please let Jackson stay a little bit longer.
— Adalyn
Dear Santa,
I want a baby crib, dog and a cat. I want to give Santa my list. Can he give the baby shoes too?
— Kimora
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailey. I am excited to see Sprinkle. How is she? One thing about me is I really miss Sprinkle; she was my best friend. I want a Making set.
— Bailey
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a Barbie dress, Making set and I want it to have a Barbie with it. Hi, I am Collins. I like Christmas because when it’s night then in the morning the presents appear.
— Collins
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas. Christmas is so fun. You can play in the snow. I want Santa to bring me a bird in a cage.
— Lilo
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen set. I have been good.
— Kaycee
Dear Santa,
My name is Keonni. I want a dirt bike, kitchen set, a baby dog and cat. I have been good.
— Keonni