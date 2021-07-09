August 29, 2020, is a day that forever changed Adrian Warren’s outlook on life.
On that day Warren suffered a stroke after taking his daughter to work.
He had just driven into the yard and got out of his truck. When he did, he fell against the side of his truck with slurred speech, and the inability to stand up.
Warren was taken to the hospital for evaluation where they would learn he suffered a right middle cerebral artery stroke. He received Alteplase (a time sensitive clot busting medication used in the treatment of stroke) and endovascular clot retrieval brain surgery.
He explained that he did what the healthcare workers recommended because he wanted to get better. When they told him he needed brain surgery he wished he could do it later, so that he would have time to talk to his children.
Warren said he was looking for a scar on his head when he woke up but surgeons were able to do brain surgery through his inner thigh.
When Warren was asked if he had any previous knowledge of stroke, he said he did not.
Looking back, he said, he recalled that he had high blood pressure (hypertension) and that his doctor told him he was at risk for stroke, but healthcare professionals never said what a stroke meant or educated him on the signs and symptoms of stroke. He was supposed to be taking four medications daily, but he did not take them consistently.
Warren said had he known the debilitating outcomes stroke could cause, he would have been compliant. He also smoked and drank which can further increase risk of stroke, which he has since learned after having his stroke.
“I knew I could get sick/ill by not taking my blood pressure medicine like I should; drinking, being overweight, and eating bad foods. But I had no idea of the effect that it would have on my family," he said. "Having a stroke has not only affected me but also them.”
Warren said he would like to encourage everyone to know and understand that stroke is preventable.
“Prevent it before it happens, because you can recover but those brain cells never come back,” he said.
The signs and symptoms of stroke include: B -balance loss, E – vision changes, F – face drooping, A – arm weakness, S – speech difficulty, T – time to call 911.
If you would like to participate in hosting a stroke screening for your business or organization, reach out to Vidant Chowan Hospital's Stroke Coordinator, Kaili Nixon, at 252-482-6660 or at KNixon@vidanthealth.com.