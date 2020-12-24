Dear Santa,
My name is JaiCson.
I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good.
This year for Christmas I would like dinosaurs.
If your elves are not too busy I would also like ryan stuff.
Merry Christmas!
Your friend, JaiCson
Dear Santa,
How is everything going at the North Pole factory? I have been good this year. I want an iPhone 11.
You are probably wondering who I am. My name is Serenity.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Serenity
Dear Santa,
My name is Taylor. I love you!
I am 7 years old. This year for Christmas I really want a Nintendo Switch.
If you are not too busy, I would also like to hug you.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I am 6 years old and my name is Peyton.
I love you.
How is Mrs. Claus?
How are your elves?
I would like a phone.
I love your whole family.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 12 and a dirt bike.
I also want a guitar.
I would also love a drumset.
See you on Christmas!
I’ve been good.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Jaiden
Dear Santa,
My age is 6.
My name is Emily.
I have been good this year.
I want a star belly for Christmas.
I love you!
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Emily
Dear Santa,
Are your elves being good?
I have been good.
I am Kaylee.
I am 6 years old.
For Christmas I want a cat, a new bookbag and some new toys.
Thank you!
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Scarlett.
I am 6 years old.
This year I have been good and happy.
This is what I want for Christmas; a happy napper, a star belly, a tent, a telescope, a doll, a magic wand and a new backpack.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old.
My name is Jed.
This year I have been good.
This year for Christmas I would like a dirt bike.
If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a new scooter and skateboard.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Jed
Dear Santa,
My name is Claire.
I am 6 years old.
How is my elf Steve?
This year I have been good.
This year for Christmas I would like a LOL doll and a LOL pet and a wiener dog.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Claire
Dear Santa,
My name is Jamayah.
I am 7 years old.
I have been good this year.
I want a bike for Christmas.
How are the reindeer?
How are you doing?
How is Mrs. Claus?
You are the greatest Santa.
I would like for you to come to the party on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Jamayah
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing?
My name is Joely.
I am 7 years old.
I have been good this year.
I want a FGTV toy.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Joely
Dear Santa,
My name is Machi.
I am 7 years old.
This year I have been good.
I want a hot wheel car for Christmas.
I love you, Santa.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Machi
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirt bike for Christmas.
I would like a new tablet.
I want some socks, a sweater and a mask.
I also, want some new markers.
Thank you!
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Declan
Dear Santa,
How is your wife?
I want a four-wheeler and an iPhone 10 for Christmas.
Also, I want a dirt bike.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Malachi
Dear Santa,
Are your elves ok?
I am 6 years old.
For Christmas I would like a dirtbike and an iPhone 6.
A new helmet would also be nice.
I would also like a new hoodie.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryce. I am 6 years old. This year I have been pretty good. This year for Christmas I would like an Elsa doll. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a hula hoop.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Bryce
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenny. I am 7 years old. This year I have been good. This year for Christmas I would like a WWE belt. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a four wheeler.
Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Kenny
Letter from Santa to Lacey Winslow’s First Grade class:
Mrs. Winslow
Dear JaiCson, Serenity, Taylor, Peyton, Jaiden, Emily, Kaylee, Scarlett, Jed, Claire, Jamayah, Joely, Declan, Malachi, Logan, Bryce, Kenny and Machi,
You have a big class!
It is so nice to meet all of you and thank you for writing so many letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.
All of you asked about Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and elves. Everyone is doing great. Working like crazy for Christmas, but we all love doing it. Thanks for asking.
I’m glad I now have a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: dinosaurs, a phone, a Star Belly, a bookbag, a telescope, a bicycle, an FGTV toy, Hot Wheels, clothing, a 4-wheeler, a helmet, a dirt bike, an LOL doll, a Nintendo Switch ….and much, much more. As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things.
Some of you want me to bring you a pet, but that is very difficult. When I put them in the sleigh, they kind of mess up the place. PEE-EEWWW!
I see that y’all have been good, but what I did not see is whether you have been naughty or nice…have you been? If I asked your parents and Mrs. Winslow, what would they say? I sure hope you’ve been nice.
Many of you offered to leave me some snacks…cookies, cake, candy and even come to a party! Thank you very much for giving something to me.
I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me. I love you, too.