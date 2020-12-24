Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a hover board and a baby doll with some stuff please.
Love, Maddy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like 8 hunting dogs and a remote truck.
Love, Russell
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? For Christmas this year I would like a remote control car and a watch.
Love, Shirley
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elfs doing and Rudolph doing?
I hope you have a good Christmas, too.
For Christmas this year I would like a makeup kit and a hoverboard that plays mosick.
Love, Azaila
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? How are things going at the North Pole? This year for Christmas I would like some Barbey dolls and some Baby Alive stuff.
Love, Ava Lee
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a ball and a robot toy.
Love, Zavier
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are things at the North Pole? For CHristmas this year I would like a play station and a new beach chair.
Thank you!!
Love, Quinton Caddy
Dear Santa
How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a baby doll and a barbie.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Crismus I wood like to have a now pet dog. If you don’t have one I wood have a now hoverboard.
Love, Aziah
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like an omg doll house and omg dolls.
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a LSU hat and a LSU football.
From Jeff
Dear Santa,
How are Rudolph and the reindeer? How are you?
For Christmas this year I would like a go kart and some books.
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph?
For Christmas this year I would like a Nintendo switch and a new RC car.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like four wheeler brakes for Christmas and a turtle postre and cat bed sheets. How are you at the North Pole?
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I word like a hot wheel.
Love, Bryan
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? For Christmas I would like a cat and two dogs.
Love, Madison
From Santa to Laura Duncan’s 2nd Grade class:
Dear Maddy, Russell, Shirley, Azaila, Ava Lee, Zavier, Quinton, Alexis, Aziah, Kendall, Jeff, Quinn, Jackson, Abby, Bryan and Madison,
You have a big class! It is so nice to meet all of you and thank you for writing so many letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.
Thanks for asking about me, the elves, the reindeer and of course, Mrs. Claus. We are all doing great and I can’t wait to visit your homes.
I’m glad I now have a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: all kinds of hoverboards, a remote truck, a watch, a makeup kit, Barbie dolls, robots, balls, Play Station, a baby doll, OMG dolls, a go kart, books, a Nintendo Switch, LSU stuff, a 4-wheeler, Hot Wheels….and much, much more. As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things.
Some of you want me to bring you a pet, but that is very difficult. When I put them in the sleigh, they kind of mess up the place. PEE-EEWWW!
What I did not see in your letters is whether you have been naughty or nice…have you been? If I asked your parents and Mrs. Duncan, what would they say. I sure hope you’ve been nice.
What about some snacks…cookies, cake, candy and even some juice! Santa gets hungry that night and I have a big belly to fill!
I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me.