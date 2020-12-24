Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a hover board and a baby doll with some stuff please.

Love, Maddy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like 8 hunting dogs and a remote truck.

Love, Russell

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? For Christmas this year I would like a remote control car and a watch.

Love, Shirley

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elfs doing and Rudolph doing?

I hope you have a good Christmas, too.

For Christmas this year I would like a makeup kit and a hoverboard that plays mosick.

Love, Azaila

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How are things going at the North Pole? This year for Christmas I would like some Barbey dolls and some Baby Alive stuff.

Love, Ava Lee

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a ball and a robot toy.

Love, Zavier

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are things at the North Pole? For CHristmas this year I would like a play station and a new beach chair.

Thank you!!

Love, Quinton Caddy

Dear Santa

How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a baby doll and a barbie.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Crismus I wood like to have a now pet dog. If you don’t have one I wood have a now hoverboard.

Love, Aziah

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like an omg doll house and omg dolls.

Love, Kendall

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a LSU hat and a LSU football.

From Jeff

Dear Santa,

How are Rudolph and the reindeer? How are you?

For Christmas this year I would like a go kart and some books.

Love, Quinn

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph?

For Christmas this year I would like a Nintendo switch and a new RC car.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like four wheeler brakes for Christmas and a turtle postre and cat bed sheets. How are you at the North Pole?

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I word like a hot wheel.

Love, Bryan

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? For Christmas I would like a cat and two dogs.

Love, Madison

From Santa to Laura Duncan’s 2nd Grade class:

Dear Maddy, Russell, Shirley, Azaila, Ava Lee, Zavier, Quinton, Alexis, Aziah, Kendall, Jeff, Quinn, Jackson, Abby, Bryan and Madison,

You have a big class! It is so nice to meet all of you and thank you for writing so many letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.

Thanks for asking about me, the elves, the reindeer and of course, Mrs. Claus. We are all doing great and I can’t wait to visit your homes.

I’m glad I now have a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: all kinds of hoverboards, a remote truck, a watch, a makeup kit, Barbie dolls, robots, balls, Play Station, a baby doll, OMG dolls, a go kart, books, a Nintendo Switch, LSU stuff, a 4-wheeler, Hot Wheels….and much, much more. As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things.

Some of you want me to bring you a pet, but that is very difficult. When I put them in the sleigh, they kind of mess up the place. PEE-EEWWW!

What I did not see in your letters is whether you have been naughty or nice…have you been? If I asked your parents and Mrs. Duncan, what would they say. I sure hope you’ve been nice.

What about some snacks…cookies, cake, candy and even some juice! Santa gets hungry that night and I have a big belly to fill!

I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me.

