Perquimans County Librarian Michele Lawrence is representing the Perquimans County Library at the North Carolina Library Association’s Leadership Institute being held in Black Mountain this week.
Lawrence was one of 24 librarians across the state selected to attend the institute, which is held with support from the State Library of North Carolina.
According to a press release, participation in the Leadership Institute requires a one year commitment to engage in a group mentor/mentee relationship; attendance at a one-day follow up session on April 21, 2023, at Iredell County Public Library; and participation in the 2023 NCLA Biennial Conference Oct 16-20, 2023 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.
“The mission of the North Carolina Library Association Leadership Institute is to create opportunities for learning and skill building in leadership and mentoring,” a press release states. “The Institute will cultivate an improved understanding of self and others while inspiring participants to serve in leadership roles within the profession at local, state, and national levels.”
For her project, Lawrence is considering expanding sensory programs at the Perquimans County Library for older children and adults, the release states.