EDENTON — Chowan County Librarian Jennifer Finlay bid adieu to Edenton and the Shepard-Pruden Library on May 17.
After nine years at Edenton’s library, Finlay accepted a position with New Hanover County Public Library in Wilmington. Taking the new position was “the hardest decision of my life,” she said at the time.
A celebration was held to honor Finlay and her dedication to Chowan County on May 17 at Shepard-Pruden.
Numerous friends, colleagues and well-wishers gathered at the library to exchange stories about Finlay and wish her well in her new job.
Many noted how Finlay transformed the Shepard-Pruden Library, helping bring it into the 21st century and emphasizing its role as a community center.
“I appreciate the things Jennifer has done and brought to the library. She brought us more information about Black history and I know she went out of her way to do it, so thank you,” said Haywood Coston, president of the Shepard-Pruden Board of Trustees.
Lee Lolkema, who has worked at the library for 20 years, said she served under three different librarians, each of whom brought “energy, enthusiasm and vision” to the job. There was something different about Finlay, however.
“When Jennifer came, she talked to me about her seven-year vision,” Lolkema explained. “She talked about going to every county commissioner meeting, involving the community and she talked about all of these rules that she learned in library school about, you know, what to do as a librarian.”
Lolkema paused.
“And then I thought, ‘we are going to be OK,’” she said. “I really believe that she’s taken us dragging, kicking and screaming into the 21st century and I appreciate all of your enthusiasm and your creativity — you will be missed.”
Pettigrew Regional Library Director Judi Bugniazet told Finlay jokingly that she “was going to miss her calls” about various mini-catastrophes that arose now and then.
Jenny Wells, media coordinator at John A. Holmes High School, thanked Finlay for ushering the community and school system further into the digital age.
“If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have eBooks and the kids wouldn’t be reading like they are reading now. Thank you for pushing on it,” Wells said.
Vonna O’Neill, who has been running the library display case for 17 years, discussed her relationship with Finlay as well.
“The last nine years you have been here have just been so much fun because Jennifer and I seem to have the same strange sense of humor,” she said. “I would put something in the case and she would decide to embellish it in her own creative way.”
Finlay also started the Harry Potter Extravaganza! during her tenure, one of many programs aimed at both children and families, a demographic that she cultivated.
In addition, she led the charge to begin digitizing every edition of the Chowan Herald.
“I just want to say thank you for the typical days and the atypical days and the ups and the downs and the learning,” said Destinee Williams, library staff member.
Toward the end of the celebration, Finlay announced a victory: Chowan County’s budget for 2022-23 includes $204,000 for the library — an increase of more $10,000 and the library’s first increase in four years.
“When I got here, I knew it was in trouble,” Finlay said. “I read the newspapers, I looked at the budget, I saw the previous librarian had been fighting with the commissioners, so I knew I needed to repair that relationship. I knew there was not much money in the county but I had to prove our value.
“I hopefully have brought in young folks who will stay for a little bit,” she added. “If it wasn’t for the staff of this place, I would not have gotten through the past two and a half years of COVID. I’m going to miss each and every one of you.”