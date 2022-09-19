TODAY
Gardening classes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host an in-person class on how to manage your landscape, turf or garden at 5:15 p.m. Register at go.ncsu.edu.gita.
Community Resource Fair
The Perquimans County Library will host a Community Resource Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many service organizations will in attendance.
SATURDAY
Flag retirement ceremony
Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 will conduct an American flag retirement ceremony at noon. The ceremony, which will be held in the parking lot at the post home at 111 West Academy Street, will provide a “dignified disposal of unserviceable and worn” American flags.
PCRA to host Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
Ruritan fundraiser
The Durants Neck Ruritan Club will host an auction fundraiser at 2151 New Hope Road at 11 a.m. Corner Market Auctions will be the auctioneer. Items to be auctioned will include lawn care equipment, kayaks, bikes, power tools, a Barbie collection, Persian carpets, a utility trailer and storage cabinets.
Neighbors meeting
The Neighbors Meeting Neighbors group will meet at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
GOP to host Truitt
The Perquimans County Republican Party will host North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt at a party fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road in Hertford. Truitt will be the featured speaker at the fundraiser which will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $65 per couple. The event is being catered by TNT Catering of Hertford.
OCT. 1
Arts on the Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League will host its Arts on the Perquimans at the Recreation Center. The event will include a bake sale, barbecue dinner, chili cookoff and pumpkin decorating.
OCT. 2
First sermon
Joelisa Drew will give her first sermon at Good Works Community Church at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, at 10:45 a.m. A native of Edenton, Drew graduated from John A. Holmes High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Since 2011, Drew has been a member of the church's Board of Directors, Praise Team, Ushers Ministry, Children’s Church, Culinary Committee, Women’s Ministry and New Ministers in Training program.
OCT. 6
Golf tournament
The Shot in the Dark Golf Tournament will be held at Albemarle Plantation.
OCT. 8
Movie Night
Community Movie Night will host a screening of the film, "Black Panther," at Central Park at 6:30 p.m.
OCT. 15
Halloween event
A Halloween community event will be held on Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton Road Street at 7 p.m.
Walk for Hunger
Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its Walk fo Hunger, starting at the Perquimans County Library, at 9 a.m.
OCT. 21-23
Carolina Moon
Carolina Moon Theater will present performances of “A Time To Remember."
OCT. 21
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will meet at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
OCT. 23
Quaker monument
A ceremony rededicating the Quaker monument will be held at the corner of Church and Newby streets at 3 p.m.
OCT. 28
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat program sponsored by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will be held at Church Street at 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 29
Seeds of Success
The Seeds of Success youth program will be held at the Perquimans Community Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Belvidere Day
The 10th annual Belvidere Day will be held.