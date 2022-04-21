TODAY
Library programs
The Perquimans County Library will host Spring Break Bingo in which children play for prizes at 2 p.m. On Friday, a family movie event will be held at 2 p.m. Call the library for the movie title.
SATURDAY
Children’s Festival
The Perquimans County Smart Start will host the 14th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include pony rides, a petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear and Coastie. Contact: 252-482-3035.
Rotary Pancake Breakfast
The Hertford Rotary Club will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $8 and includes pancakes, Layden’s sausage and bacon, coffee and orange juice.
Dine, Drink and Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. will host its Dine, Drink, and Dance fundraising event at Hertford Bay Marina from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org before the event. Included in the ticket price are a choice of an entree, two sides and two drinks of choice. Dinner choices include brisket, pulled pork, fried shrimp or fried chicken. The Uphill Band will provide the entertainment.
SUNDAY
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its two spring concerts featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton, and on Sunday, May 1, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m.
Streets of Gold to perform
The Streets of Gold gospel quartet will perform at Burgess Baptist Church, 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. Contact: 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
Shreve to perform
Singer, songwriter and harpist Amy Shreve, accompanied by her husband and producer Gary Wixtrom, will perform at Ballards Baptist Church at 3025 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 10:30 a.m. She also perform at Gatesville Baptist Church at 201 Court St., Gatesville, at 6 p.m. She’ll also perform at Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. The concerts are free but an offering will be taken after each performance.
APRIL 28
Library program
The Perquimans County Library will host an “Express Ourselves With Poetry” program at 5:30 p.m. Perquimans County High School students will read their poetry during the event.
Early voting begins
Early voting for the May 17 primary and Perquimans Board of Education election begins.
APRIL 30
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale.
Spring Garden Show
The tenth annual Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, “Celebrate Gardening”, will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Perquimans Country Recreational Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations appreciated. The annual sale is a fundraiser to support the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund.
PCHS senior prom
Perquimans County High School will host its senior prom at the high school from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m.
MAY 3
Candidates forum
The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a candidates meet and greet and forum at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. The meeting and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m. Invited are candidates for state Senate, state House, Superior Court judge, district attorney, Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Perquimans County Board of Education, Perquimans sheriff and Perquimans clerk of court.
May 4-6
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.