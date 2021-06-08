'Love Letters' To Open at Carolina Theater

Carolina Moon Theater is pleased to present “Love Letter’s” by A. R. Gurney as its first play in the new theater.
“Love Letters” is the story of a 50-year correspondence between Melissa Gardner and her childhood-friend-love-interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III.
Carolina Moon Theater presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney at 7 p.m. on June 12 and 4 p.m. June 13.
Tickets can be purchased online at carolinamoontheater.org or at Carolina Trophy at 109 N. Church Street, Hertford Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This play, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, has been performed all over the world. It was first performed in the late ‘80s. Initially intended to be a book, it was sent to the New Yorker magazine that sent it right back and said “We don’t publish plays.”
So Gurney decided to rewrite it as a two-person play with two actors reading letters back and forth to one another. It opened in New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre and then went on to be performed off-Broadway. It ultimately became a hit on Broadway at the Edison Theatre in 1989.
Have ever known someone who touched every part of your life? Have you loved someone across time and circumstance? Share in the story of Melissa and Andy as they progress together through the power of the pen.
Worth noting – theater is celebrating 10 years of entertaining people. Perquimans County’s master thespian Dave Goss, who will be performing in the play, praised the theater’s longevity and praised the community for its support during the past decade.
Call 252-426-5102 for more information or visit our website at carolinamoontheater.org. Social distancing practiced.
Masks not required for those vaccinated. Carolina Moon Theater located at 110 W. Academy Street, Hertford, NC. Come enjoy this great 2-person play!