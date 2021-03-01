Luker inducted into NC DADD Board

Laker pride all over this one!
Mattamuskeet Elementary Teacher Callie Luker was inducted Saturday as a North Carolina Division on Autism and Developmental Disabilities board member.
Previously, when Luker gave a presentation at the NC Council on Exceptional Children 34th Annual Conference, she shared instructional strategies, lesson plans, ready to use activities, and the importance of family community relationships in a child’s education. As a board member for North Carolina DADD Luker will be supporting Special Educators in North Carolina.
The purpose of the North Carolina CEC is to work collaboratively with others to enhance the quality of life of individuals, especially children and youth, with autism, intellectual disability, and other developmental disabilities. The Division seeks to further the knowledge base of the field, thus ensuring the continued advancement of positive educational and life outcomes for those with autism and developmental disabilities.