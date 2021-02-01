Perhaps the most powerful influence in our lives comes from relationships.
They have the ability to influence our thinking, attitude and views. And these same relationships give us the opportunity to positively make an impact on the lives of others. Making an impact on another starts with you and your life.
That’s especially true for Dina Beers Hurdle. She says the precious memories she has of her brother Mark are as real today as they were in 1967 when he left to go to the hospital, and never returned.
"Mark’s impact on my childhood still resonates with me to this day," she said. "He is such a big part of my heart. I miss him very much and my sister (Mary Lindsey Hare) and I are grateful for his influence and his love. His memory lives in so many hearts even today."
Beers-Hurdle and her husband Donald recently established the Mark Winslow Beers “Making A Positive Impact” Endowment in memory of her brother Mark, an alumnus of Perquimans High School, who passed away as a 10th grader in 1967. Her brother was 15 years old at the time of his death, having died from a life-long birth defect.
“Mark’s friends were amazing. They rallied around him to make sure he got to and from class, often physically carrying him due to his health issues," Hurdle said. "Mark brought out the best in others and he served others by volunteering his time in community and church activities and events."
Establishing this endowment honors Beers' life and pays tribute to Perquimans' sense of community.
"Our family was so fortunate to be living in Perquimans County, having grown up in Hertford," Beers-Hurdle said. "Our relatives, the community, church, and schools united around our family to ensure Mark’s life was as normal as possible. These are some of the many reasons my husband and I wanted to establish the Endowment, in an effort to give back and to honor Mark’s life.”
According to the Foundation’s Executive Director Brenda Lassiter, she expects the endowment to produce an annual scholarship in the amount of $500 - $750. The first scholarship will be awarded this year to a graduate of Perquimans County High School.
“This Endowment will provide a perpetual scholarship,” Lassiter said.
Lassiter is excited about the fact that this scholarship will reach students that are not attending a 4-year university.
“This scholarship will be available to students who are heading to a technical/trade school or 2-year college, an area we have historically missed in our scholarship opportunities,” she said.
Anyone wanting to contribute to the endowment may do so by earmarked check to the foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC, 27944.