Masonic Raffle

Members of Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 awarded prizes to raffle winners at a recent Perquimans County High School Pirates baseball game. Proceeds will fund local Fellowship of Christian Athletes' trip to a summer camp.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106

The Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 is assisting the fellowship of Christian athletes to collect donations for local youth to travel to Black Mountain for a one week camp of spiritual training combined with sports. The trip is being funded through the sale of $10 raffle tickets.

Winning tickets for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places were drawn on May 2 at the Perquimans High School varsity baseball game.