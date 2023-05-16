...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 awarded prizes to raffle winners at a recent Perquimans County High School Pirates baseball game. Proceeds will fund local Fellowship of Christian Athletes' trip to a summer camp.
The Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 is assisting the fellowship of Christian athletes to collect donations for local youth to travel to Black Mountain for a one week camp of spiritual training combined with sports. The trip is being funded through the sale of $10 raffle tickets.
Winning tickets for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places were drawn on May 2 at the Perquimans High School varsity baseball game.
Winners of the visa gift cards were: Ken Winslow, 1st place — $750; Art Honeycutt, 2nd place — $500; and Dan Gregory, 3rd place — $250.
"The Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 sends out a most gracious thank you to these winners who donated back these winning gift cards to the fellowship of Christian Athletes to add to the ticket sale proceed amounts," Lodge officials said a press release. "Also a thank-you goes out to all who purchased tickets."