Dear Santa,

I would like a real Ghost Busters proton pack & a ghost trap.

Love, Caysen

Dear Santa,

I would like a carousel & Elsa motorcycle. I also like LOL dolls. Thanks for the toys Santa!

Love, Jaylin

Dear Santa,

I would like makeup, a makeup bag & some books. Thank you for giving me toys!

Love, Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

I would like a Spiderman & a Christmas tree hat. I have been a good boy!

Love, Kanye

Dear Santa,

I would like a ballerina costume, ballerina shoes & princess toys.

Love, Dreama

Dear Santa,

I would like a snow globe, one monster truck & presents.

Love, Marryanne

Dear Santa,

I would like a yoyo, jack in the box & a toy box.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie.

Love, Kelsi

Dear Santa,

I would like a new Nintendo Switch or a million dollars. I think that’s it!

Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie castle & 4 Barbie kids. Also, I would like a doll motorcycle.

Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

I want to get a toy. I like to read books & count numbers. Also, I want to get a

new ice cream.

Love, Carlos

Dear Santa,

I would like a new mask, clothes, socks, dresses, jeans, Crocs & a Nintendo Switch.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house & LOL. I have been good a little.

Love, Jordyn

Dear Santa,

I want a real dirt bike, toy truck & a treehouse. I want to drive it.

Love, Zachariah

Dear Santa,

I would like a Baby Alive with a carriage, a pink car & a phone.

Thank you!

Love, Naleigh

Dear Santa,

I would like an electric drum set, hoverboard, & games for my Nintendo Switch.

Love, Grady

Dear Santa,

I would like a motorcycle, pug puppy & a new jacket. I can’t hear you come through

the door at Christmas.

Love, Kash

From Santa to Megan Clayton’s Kindergarten class:

Dear Caysen, Jaylin, Brooklynn, Kanye, Dreama, Marryanne, Olivia, Kelsi, Brayden, Reagan, Carlos, Harper, Jordyn, Zachariah, Naleigh, Grady and Kash,

Thanks to all of you for sending me your Christmas wishes. And what wonderful wishes they are! Wonderful gifts like Ghostbusters proton pack, LOL dolls, makeup, Spiderman, ballerina costume, a snow globe, a yoyo, a Barbie, a Nintendo Switch, books, clothes, a toy truck, a drum set and a jacket. Someone even asked for a million dollars! HO-HO-HO! Santa does not do money.

Santa does not do pets either. That’s mom and dad’s department. Besides, they make my sleigh stink!

You are welcome for last years’ toys, kids. Santa loves giving and making people happy. Will you help me and give a little kindness to someone as a present? It’s the best gift you can give.

Santa loves you too. Merry Christmas!

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com