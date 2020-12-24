Dear Santa,
I would like a real Ghost Busters proton pack & a ghost trap.
Love, Caysen
Dear Santa,
I would like a carousel & Elsa motorcycle. I also like LOL dolls. Thanks for the toys Santa!
Love, Jaylin
Dear Santa,
I would like makeup, a makeup bag & some books. Thank you for giving me toys!
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Spiderman & a Christmas tree hat. I have been a good boy!
Love, Kanye
Dear Santa,
I would like a ballerina costume, ballerina shoes & princess toys.
Love, Dreama
Dear Santa,
I would like a snow globe, one monster truck & presents.
Love, Marryanne
Dear Santa,
I would like a yoyo, jack in the box & a toy box.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie.
Love, Kelsi
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Nintendo Switch or a million dollars. I think that’s it!
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie castle & 4 Barbie kids. Also, I would like a doll motorcycle.
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa,
I want to get a toy. I like to read books & count numbers. Also, I want to get a
new ice cream.
Love, Carlos
Dear Santa,
I would like a new mask, clothes, socks, dresses, jeans, Crocs & a Nintendo Switch.
Thank you, Santa!
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house & LOL. I have been good a little.
Love, Jordyn
Dear Santa,
I want a real dirt bike, toy truck & a treehouse. I want to drive it.
Love, Zachariah
Dear Santa,
I would like a Baby Alive with a carriage, a pink car & a phone.
Thank you!
Love, Naleigh
Dear Santa,
I would like an electric drum set, hoverboard, & games for my Nintendo Switch.
Love, Grady
Dear Santa,
I would like a motorcycle, pug puppy & a new jacket. I can’t hear you come through
the door at Christmas.
Love, Kash
From Santa to Megan Clayton’s Kindergarten class:
Dear Caysen, Jaylin, Brooklynn, Kanye, Dreama, Marryanne, Olivia, Kelsi, Brayden, Reagan, Carlos, Harper, Jordyn, Zachariah, Naleigh, Grady and Kash,
Thanks to all of you for sending me your Christmas wishes. And what wonderful wishes they are! Wonderful gifts like Ghostbusters proton pack, LOL dolls, makeup, Spiderman, ballerina costume, a snow globe, a yoyo, a Barbie, a Nintendo Switch, books, clothes, a toy truck, a drum set and a jacket. Someone even asked for a million dollars! HO-HO-HO! Santa does not do money.
Santa does not do pets either. That’s mom and dad’s department. Besides, they make my sleigh stink!
You are welcome for last years’ toys, kids. Santa loves giving and making people happy. Will you help me and give a little kindness to someone as a present? It’s the best gift you can give.
Santa loves you too. Merry Christmas!