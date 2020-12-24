Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year is a basketball because I like to play basketball. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a dirt bike and Pokémon cards. I will leave some cookies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, John
Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year is a hoverboard because I can go everywhere. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a puppy, kitten and LOL toys. I will leave some Oreos and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Brianna
Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year is a cat because I like cats. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a cat plushie robot cat. I will leave some vegetables for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year are JoJo flip-flops because I will wear them at home. If your elves are not too busy I would also like JoJo watch and a big JoJo doll. I will leave some milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Grace
Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year is chocolate because I can eat it. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a friends Minecraft play set. I will leave some Chocolate for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Gabe
Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year is a Marvel toy robot because I love Marvel toys and robots. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a cat plushsie. I will leave some cake and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
What I would most like for Christmas this year is a dog because I will take care if it and love it. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a plushie, LOL doll and Pokémon. I will leave some brownies and orange juice for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Brianna
From Santa to Michelle Creech’s Kindergarten class:
Hi John, Brianna, Elizabeth, Grace, Gabe, Gabriel and Brianna,
It is so nice to meet all of you and thank you for writing so many letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.
I’m glad I now has a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: a basketball, LOL toys, a cat Plushie, JoJo flip-flops, a Minecraft playset, chocolate, Marvel toys, and Pokémon….and much, much more. As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things.
Some of you want me to bring you a pet, but that is very difficult. When I put them in the sleigh, they kind of mess up the place. PEE-EEWWW!
What I did not see in your letters is whether you have been naughty or nice…have you been? If I asked your parents and Mrs. Creech, what would they say. I sure hope you’ve been nice.
Many of you offered to leave me some snacks…cookies, cake, candy and even some juice! Thank you very much for giving something to me.
I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me.
Love,
Santa Claus