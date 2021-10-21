Back in 1947-48, Don Hurst was making spending money mowing lawns with his new Maytag Kickstart Rotary.
Back then model trains were the hot item in the Swan/Winans Hardware store on Second Street in his hometown. So he used some of the money to purchase his first train: a Lionel engine, tender, three cars, and one passenger car. That was the start.
Fast forward 74 years and Hurst has an amazing Lionel train layout in his spare room, displaying trains and related accessories collected over the years.
The current layout began taking shape when Hurst moved to Albemarle Plantation in 2001.
His hidden treasure consists of an amazing array of Lionel O gauge trains with six control boxes, assorted accessories, a multitude of lights, and other fascinating details like billboards, an oil rig, a lumber yard, and a playground.
The layout is a multi-level complex with fantastic detail in every corner, curved turnout and passing siding.
Hurst, however, felt it was time to move on. He worried that if he didn’t find a good place for the trains, his layout could be sold, separated or end up in boxes in somebody’s attic. And never run again.
He asked his children and grandchildren if any of them wanted to be the proud owners of the train project. Sadly, they weren’t interested. Model trains are not the hot items they once were.
Enter the Albemarle Railroad Club, a regional nonprofit organization serving model railroaders and their associated activities. The club was very interested in Hurst’s layout.
Operating from Parker Station, its new home in Elizabeth City, the ARC promotes model railroading as a recognized hobby through organized model-train operations, continuing education, training, and the development of members’ skills. The ARC is a chapter of the National Model Railroad Association and collaborates with the Norfolk & Southern Railway Historical Society to showcase the history of railroads in northeastern North Carolina.
David Rigby is an Albemarle Plantation resident and ARC spokesman.
“The importance of Don’s gift to the train club cannot be overstated,” Rigby said. “He’s giving Albemarle Railroad Club at least a hundred rail cars, a dozen locomotives — some considered antiques — more than 100 feet of track, and a large variety of unique buildings and structures. The club did not have an O gauge layout. Through Don’s generosity, ARC will now have a first-class operation.”
Rigby continued, “Don, is a master hobbyist and a perfectionist — it shows in all aspects of his layout. Since buying his first Lionel engine, Don has pursued his hobby with remarkable passion, and the ARC will respect and care for his impressive collection.
“Those of us with thinning grey hair will always remember our first Lionel train set, usually found circling the Christmas tree,” Rigby added.
Brian Loss, the club’s superintendent, described Hurst’s donation as extraordinary.
“Mr. Hurst’s gift is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our modest, nonprofit organization,” he said. “First, the Parker family helped the club with a building, and now with Mr. Hurst’s donation we will have a significant O gauge layout to operate.”
Hurst sees his donation as an opportunity to keep the layout intact and to showcase it for future generations to enjoy. While it is hard to observe the trains departing his home, he’s happy to share his passion for model trains with a group that will keep his 74-year train collection operating with a massive display for folks of all ages to enjoy at Parker Station.
Parker Station is located in a red building near Central Elementary School at 1051 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. The Albemarle Train Club is seeking new members and welcomes visitors to Parker Station on Saturdays.