Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a hoverboard and little dog for Christmas.
Love, Tilsyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie doll for Christmas.
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a white puppy and race track for Christmas.
Love, Brodie S.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a Nerf Blaster for Christmas.
Love, Brodie L.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a big stuffed pig for Christmas.
Love, Zoe
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like baby bottles for my dolls for Christmas.
Love, Matilyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like Play-Doh for Christmas.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a stuffed unicorn for Christmas.
Love, Nova
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like snowflake earrings for Christmas.
Love, Joshlynn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. I would like a hoverboard for Christmas.
Love, Jayda
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like Play-Doh for Christmas.
Love, John
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a LOL Doll for Christmas.
Love, Hollie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a four-wheeler for Christmas.
Love, Justice
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a toy John Deere tractor for Christmas.
Love, Lane
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a dirt bike for Christmas.
Love, Joel
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like a toy kitchen set for Christmas.
Love, Cherish
From Santa to Monica Anizan’s Kindergarten class:
Hi Everyone! Tyler, Madelyn, both Brodies…Brodie S and Brodie L, Zoe, Matilyn, Sadie, Nova, Joshlynn, John, Hollie, Justice, Lane, Joel and Cherish! Nice to get your letter; thank you so much.
It’s busy up here at the North Pole, so let me just answer all of you at once, OK?
Thank you for asking…Santa and the crew are all doing great. We love what we do.
I’m glad to see that ALL of you have been good this year. I guess that means listening to your parents and teachers, right? But it also means being nice. Have you been nice to as many as you can? We need nicer in the world, right?
Wow, such fun toys you’ve asked for: hoverboards, Barbies, a racetrack, a Nerf Blaster, a stuffed pig, baby bottles, Play-Doh, a stuffed unicorn, snowflake earrings, LOL Doll, 4-wheeler, a toy tractor, dirt bike, toy kitchen and…HO-HO-HO! So much more! As always, I will do what I can and I always try to make you happy.
One thing about Santa bringing you pets: I usually don’t do that, because they mess up the sleigh too much! Your parents are the best one to ask about a pet.
That’s it for now, kids. Thanks for your letters and love. Santa loves you too.