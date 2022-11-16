Mrs. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Perquimans County Courthouse after the Dec. 3 Hertford Christmas Parade. She’ll be available for professionally taken photos with your favorite pup, dressed in their holiday finest, starting at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tri-County Animal Shelter.
It is a little-known fact that I love dogs. Truth be told, Santa can get grumpy, the elves pester, the reindeer make a lot of mess, but the North Pole puppies provide a lot of comfort and company to me.
And, honestly, I am quite troubled that dogs around the world are not as loved as they are at the top of the world.
All North Pole puppies have homes. Between Claus family members and all the elves, every dog has a full tummy, soft blanket, warm fire and lap to doze in. They are beloved.
Santa and I carry an endless supply of dog snacks in our pockets. They are shaped like candy canes and gum drops, but they taste like squirrels. Throw them and the pups run and run to find them. Even in snow drifts.
North Pole puppies have jobs. They herd the reindeer, keep mice out of the polar pantry and they hold the loops on the bows as the presents are wrapped so the ribbons don’t come untied.
There are special pups who comfort the elves when they are sick, listen to the younger elves who are learning to read, and provide comfort for the older elves who sometimes feel lonely. They are therapy pups.
Last year, in the Hertford Christmas Parade, I noticed so many dogs along the route. Santa and I agreed that the Tri-County pups deserved some extra love this year, but we need your help. Look for us in the red sled in the Hertford Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Then come to the Perquiman’s County Courthouse after the parade, around 3:30 p.m.
Santa will talk to the children and I will talk to the dogs. Bring your pup, dressed in their holiday best for a photo-shoot with me, Mrs. Claus. Noted dog-lover and photographer Mandy Pierce will be on hand to capture the moment and photos can be downloaded from her Facebook page.
I will stay until 5 p.m. or until the last dog whispers his secret Christmas wish. Squirrels, a gentle hand hiding a biscuit, and a spot to curl up on the end of the bed are the top requests.
A dollar-for-dollar grant will match every doggie-dollar donated to make the holidays a little brighter for the Tri-County pups. I will see you there!
Cheri Sheridan, also known as Mrs. Santa Claus, is a resident of Hertford.