Mrs. Claus with a dog

Mrs. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Perquimans County Courthouse after the Dec. 3 Hertford Christmas Parade. She’ll be available for professionally taken photos with your favorite pup, dressed in their holiday finest, starting at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tri-County Animal Shelter.

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

It is a little-known fact that I love dogs. Truth be told, Santa can get grumpy, the elves pester, the reindeer make a lot of mess, but the North Pole puppies provide a lot of comfort and company to me.

And, honestly, I am quite troubled that dogs around the world are not as loved as they are at the top of the world.