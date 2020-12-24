Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would like an iPhone 11, a hover board, clothes and shoes.
Love, Daniyah
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you go to on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year and kept by bedroom clean. I would like Pokémon cards, a PS5 and a new phone for Christmas.
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you visit on Christmas Eve? For Christmas, I would like a PS5, race cars and a dirt bike.
Love, Brantley
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? I have been good this year and like to hold the door for people. For Christmas, I would like a new bike, a four-wheeler and a trampoline.
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
How do you fit all of those presents in your bag? I would like presents for Christmas. I have been good this year. I would like a baby doll, books to read, art supplies and a Chihuahua puppy.
Love, Emely
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good this year and made breakfast for my mom. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. For Christmas, I would like a pony and for Ashe to stay a little longer this year please.
Love, Allissa
Dear Santa,
How cold is it at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I helped my dad build a fence and I also learned how to fix bikes. I fixed my brothers bike for him. For Christmas, I would like an off-road RC car to drive in the back yard, a fixing kit for bikes, a skateboard so I can learn how to skateboard and the book, Wings of Fire.
Love, Samuel
Dear Santa,
How do you make all of the toys? I have been good this year. I help feed our animals and take care of them. For Christmas, I would like a new soccer ball, Georgia boots, a Panthers shirt, soccer cleats and shin guards.
Love, Caryss
Dear Santa,
What do you feed you reindeer? I have been good this year and helped my little brother and cousin with their school work. For Christmas, I would like a VR (Virtual Reality) headset and a PS4. I hope we get to have Christmas this year and that my dad will be there with us.
Love, Tabitha
Dear Santa,
What cookies do you like the best? I have been good this year and helped my mom clean the living room. For Christmas, I would like a golf cart, iPhone 11 pro max and Wi-Fi.
Love, Madisyn
Dear Santa,
How many cookies can you eat before you get a tummy ache? I have been good this year. I helped my Nana with the dishes after supper. I would like to get horror movies, a new TV and lots of L.O.L. Surprise! OMG dolls for Christmas.
Love, Sarah
Dear Santa,
How many homes do you go to on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year because I helped my Aunt bake a cake for my cousin’s birthday. For Christmas, I would like black vans, Adidas shoes, Adidas jacket, more jibbitz for my crocs, colored gel pens, 2 mermaid stickers, snickers, m&m’s an American Girl doll, pretend washer and dryer and a pet rabbit.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
How do you get inside the houses to deliver presents? I have been good this year and have been nice to everyone. For Christmas, I would like a big bike, a laptop, TV and an Xbox.
Love, Priyah
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you visit? I have been good this year. I helped my little sister and gave her hints when we played games together. For Christmas, I would like a hover board, cat toys and treats for my cat, a camera and orbeez.
Love, Farrah
Dear Santa,
Are all of your reindeer healthy? I have been good this year. I went in the grocery store for my Dad. For Christmas, I would like a VR Oculus Headset, a Telsa toy model car, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Hot Wheels and Mario Kart tracks.
Love, Fisher
Dear Santa,
Are you real? I have been good this year and helped my grandma. For Christmas, I would like my Grandma to get better and a new PS5.
Love, Naeem
Dear Santa,
Will I get a bigger bike for Christmas? I have been good this year and kept my room clean. I would like a bike, an OMG doll remix and a switch game for Christmas.
Love, Hope
Dear Santa,
How much do you get paid a year? I have been good this year and kept my room clean. For Christmas, I would like a dog, slime, hatchimals, socks, Jordans, Air Max, Vans, rings and necklaces.
Love, Faith
From Santa to Naomi Mallory’s 3rd Grade class:
Dear Daniyah, Tyler, Brantley, Jeremiah, Emely, Allissa, Samuel, Caryss, Tabitha, Sarah, Aubree, Priyah, Farrah, Fisher, Naeem, Hope and Faith,
Thank you so much for all of your letters and questions. Here are some answers:
√ I eat all the cookies I can! How many before my tummy hurts? I don’t know because it never has!!
√ I go to all the houses of children who celebrate Christmas. It’s somewhere in the millions!
√ I have the nine reindeer we all sing about. And they are all doing great…healthy, in shape and ready to ride! They eat normal reindeer food…carrots, apples..stuff like that.
√ It’s a big, almost bottomless bag. The elves refill me along the way.
√ It is a comfortable 32 degrees at the North Pole.
√ The elves make the toys….except some of the electronics. We have an IT department that works on that.
√ I LOVE snickerdoodle cookies!
√ To deliver presents, I go down the chimney. If your family doesn’t have one, I use a special Magic Key to enter by the front door.
√ “Am I real”? I get asked that all the time. Why, don’t I look real? Have you ever seen me and pulled my beard? Do you wake up with toys on Christmas? Sounds pretty real to me.
√ I work for free. Actually, I work for the love I get from you.
Great letters, you guys, and great wishes, too, like: hoverboards, Pokemon, PlayStations, bikes, books, skateboards, sporting equipment, clothes, VR headsets, phones, LOL and OMG dolls, American Girls, laptops, a camera, Slime and many more fun things. Do know that Santa does his best to get you at least some of everything you want, but please don’t be disappointed if you don’t get it all.
Sorry, guys, no animals. Santa is not really in the pet business, because they mess up the sleigh too much.
I wish I could make sick people better or bring your loved ones home for Christmas. What I can do is pray really hard for everyone.
It is so nice to see you’ve been nice! Look at you, helping parents and family, keeping your rooms clean, being kind to strangers…so many nice things. I think it is what Christmas is all about.
OK, friends, time to head back to the factory and see what those elves are up to. Merry Christmas!