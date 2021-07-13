EDENTON — Jason Spenser, director of NC Symphony Education, conducted a Discovery Music for Toddlers’ program at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton on July 7.
Thirty-four youngsters were spellbound by bass celloist Erik Dyke as he explained and demonstrated musical terms such as melody, harmony, scales and even syncopation. Dyke also shared with the group the picture book, “Meet the Orchestra.”
Staff members at the library said they were thrilled to host members of the symphony at StoryTime. The visit was two years in the making and had to be postponed due to pandemic closures.
Library staff said they are looking forward to having the NC Symphony return to Edenton often.
Last week’s program was funded by PNC and the Edenton/Chowan Community Foundation.
Library StoryTime takes place each Wednesday at 11, upstairs at the library.