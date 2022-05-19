EDENTON — A new exhibit on the “common chair” is now on display at the Penelope Barker House in Edenton.
Gathered from across northeastern North Carolina, the chairs — known as ladderbacks — date from the second quarter of the 18th century to around 1860. But their designs go back much further: to Europe during the Middle Ages.
The second-floor exhibit was put together by Tom Newbern of the Edenton Historical Commission.
“There are a few collectors in our region who have studied these common chairs in northern North Carolina for a number of years,” he said. “We have shared information and photographs and over time patterns of decorative features emerged.”
According to Newbern, In 2017, two of the leading authorities on ladderback chairs — Mark Wenger and Hiram Parkinson — created an exhibit of 75 of the chairs at Tryon Palace in New Bern. Wenger has written several articles on Virginia examples of the chair for the Edenton Historical Commission website.
Newbern said he and his wife loaned five of their own chairs for the exhibit in New Bern.
“They had the space to display a number of examples from the various northeastern North Carolina counties side by side so visitors could see how the features related,” he said. “This was a really important exhibit and really the first of its kind.”
Newbern said it’s his understanding Wenger and Parkinson are working on an article on the chairs for the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts.
Because of the Barker House’s limited space, Newbern included 14 chairs in the exhibit. Each has a strong history of descent from an area family and includes the turnings and decorative features known in that area.
The exhibit includes chairs the Newberns have collected as well as some from Edenton collectors.
“The most important thing about these chairs is that we recorded the histories of them, so we know where they descended from,” Newbern said. “And they include the decorative features of the place they descended, verifying that they were in fact produced in that specific locale. It makes them especially important examples in identifying related chairs that have lost their histories.”
Newbern said he has been able to identify a few of the craftsmen — or families of craftsmen — responsible for the chairs’ construction, which is quite rare.
“Hopefully visitors will recognize features on our chairs that match chairs they own, allowing us to make new discoveries,” Newbern said.
