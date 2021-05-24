New Eye Doctor in Town

Dr. Sean W. Smolenyak was born and raised in Virginia, primarily in the little town of Great Falls. He graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1997, followed by a Bachelor of Visual Science in 1998 and a Doctorate of Optometry from The Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 2001.
Nearsighted since kindergarten, it was these early visits to the eye doctor’s office that stirred a passion in helping others maximize their vision and protect their eye health. Dr. Smolenyak initially started his career at Albemarle Eye Care in 2001 but was subsequently recruited to join The Kelly Eye Center in Raleigh in 2005.
During his tenure in Raleigh over the last 16 years, he was exposed to and utilized some of the newest technologies and treatments for a range of ocular diseases. He is now excited to be rejoining the Albemarle Eye Center family.
Smolenyak specializes in the medical management of eye diseases including ocular emergencies, ocular surface disease, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and glaucoma. He also has extensive experience in the pre- and post-operative management of cataract surgery, having helped manage over 40,000 patients.
Smolenyak is a member of the North Carolina Optometric Society and The American Optometric Association, serving in numerous leadership positions within the State Society. He actively researches cutting edge technologies and treatments for his patients, ensuring they have access to the most current treatments.
Smolenyak has been recognized by his peers as a key educator and invited to lecture throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Smolenyak’s wife, Heather, is originally from Elizabeth City and it has been a dream of their family to return back home to northeastern NC.
When Smolenyak is not visiting with his patients, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Heather and their daughter, Madelyn. They enjoy visiting the Outer Banks, time on the water, and taking advantage of all that the Albemarle Area has to offer. His hobbies include classic and muscle cars, visiting antique stores and cheering for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Smolenyak is looking forward to continuing to provide quality eye care to the residents of northeastern North Carolina. He will be available in the Edenton location of Albemarle Eye Center at 101 Mark Drive, Edenton.