Dear Santa,
I would like a kid car, treehouse, firetruck & a dog. Thank you!
Love, Andrew
Dear Santa,
I would like a Chromebook, toys, & a playhouse. Happy Christmas!
Love, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, motorcycle & a tiny LOL house. Thank you!
Love, Sarai
Dear Santa,
I would like a teddy. I have been happy this year. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirt bike. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Kenston
Dear Santa,
I would like an Elsa & Olaf, ice cream & chocolates.
Love, Lalani
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy race car, four-wheeler, toy motorcycle & a playground.
Love, Tahj
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn tent, princess bed, purple bike & a skateboard. I love taking pictures with my family & dogs. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Aleena
Dear Santa,
I would like dirt bike, go kart, Checkers game & a monster truck to sit in & drive. Thank you.
Love, Chance
Dear Santa,
I would an Elsa toy, Elsa car & an Anna dress. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Lauryn
From Santa to Nicole Ralph’s Kindergarten class:
Dear Andrew, Caleb, Sarai, Amelia, Kenston, Lalani, Tahj, Aleena, Chance and Lauryn
It is so nice to meet all of you and thank you for writing so many letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.
I’m glad I now have a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: a firetruck, a Chromebook, a bike, a teddy bear, a dirt bike, Frozen stuff, a toy race car, a checkers game, an Elsa toy….and much, much more. As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things.
Some of you want me to bring you a pet, but that is very difficult. When I put them in the sleigh, they kind of mess up the place. PEE-EEWWW!
What I did not see in your letters is whether you have been naughty or nice…have you been? If I asked your parents and Ms. Ralph, what would they say? I sure hope you’ve been nice.
I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me.