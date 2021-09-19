Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Perquimans County. Please send listings to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.
Sept. 25
Waterfront concert
An outdoor waterfront concert to benefit the Open Door Food Pantry will be held on the Yeopim River at 6 p.m. The concert will feature Brian Smith and his band, Adam Nixon and the Uphill Band and Muskrat Reames. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call 252-426-7411.
Sept. 27
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. Contact: 252-793-2875 before noon.
Sept. 29
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the Streets of Gold Gospel Quartet for a singspiration at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
Oct. 1
Cropsey exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting in Elizabeth City from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The museum will also open the exhibit, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey," from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Contact: Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Oct. 2
Jollification home tour
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Jollification event offering tours of historic Hertford homes and sites from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tours begin at United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. Tickets are $25. A dinner and entertainment featuring the band Uphill will be held on the lawn of the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $10 more. Tickets are available at the Newbold-White House or by calling 252-426-7567; the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce or by calling 252-426-5657; Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop or by calling 252-331-4026; and at United Methodist Church the day of the event.
Boating class
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Edenton Yacht Club will host a “Boat America” boating class at Northeastern Regional Airport at 113 Airport Drive in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The course satisfies the North Carolina boat operator education requirements. The cost is $15, and $5 for each additional family member. The cost includes textbook and all materials. Contact: Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or Nick Handress at 703-626-8725.
Oct. 3
Berea homecoming
Berea Church of Christ will host its 134th homecoming celebration with special music provided by Raphael Farrow at 10 a.m. and a guest speaker at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served on the grounds of the church at 1664 New Hope Road after the service.
Ongoing
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is hosting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding by Nov. 1 at one of five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Oct. 13-14
Empty Bowls preview
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle starting with a preview party Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by its Empty Bowls luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The preview party will feature food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The luncheon will include soup, bread and dessert. All tickets for either day include the buyer’s choice of a handmade bowl made by a local artist. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Oct. 15
COA lab techs
College of The Albemarle is currently accepting applications for its medical laboratory technology program for the spring semester. The 17-month program prepares graduates to perform clinical lab procedures. Applications are due Friday, Oct. 15. Contact: Susan Daveiro at 252-335-0821 ext. 2452 or susan_daveiro69@albemarle.edu.
Oct. 20
History for Lunch
The Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch lecture titled, “Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-based Learning" at noon. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-335-1453.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloweens past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats. The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.