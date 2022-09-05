Stella Osborne

Shelia Osborne, a ceramics artist for 40 years, says Hertford's Saturday Morning Live Flea Market helped her launch her home-based ceramics business. The market recently ended for the year.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

While the town of Hertford's Saturday Morning Live Flea Market was a hit with both vendors and customers, there are no plans to continue the market throughout the fall.

While many vendors are disappointed, Sheila Osborne says she enjoyed the opportunities the market offered and looks forward to the event's return next year.