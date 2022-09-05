While the town of Hertford's Saturday Morning Live Flea Market was a hit with both vendors and customers, there are no plans to continue the market throughout the fall.
While many vendors are disappointed, Sheila Osborne says she enjoyed the opportunities the market offered and looks forward to the event's return next year.
A ceramic artist for 40 years said she used the SML market to launch her home-based ceramics business.
Just before the market opened, Osborne ran into a supply-chain problem. Slip — the liquid clay used for ceramic molds — was suddenly hard to find because of talc shortages. As a result, its cost rose significantly.
“Slip prices have gone crazy. I bought some the other day and it cost more than $200," Osborne said.
To get around the problem of having to buy slip, Osborne decided to try something new — glazing ceramic pots already fired. Today, she hunts for clay and terra cotta pots that have already been fired. She repurposes the pots and hand glazes them to give them a different look and feel.
Once the pot is reglazed, Osborne fires the pots in her high-temperature kiln. She then dresses the red-brick colored pots in a wide array of vibrant colors and adds artistic hand-painted sayings, words of wisdom, quotes and slogans. She then sells the finished product.
While many ceramicists buy “greenware” — pieces of clay already designed, waiting to be fired — Osborne doesn’t like the practice.
“I either pour my own slip or decorate these pots,” she said.
Osborne’s artwork has received rave reviews from market enthusiasts. Osborne believes her customers like that she doesn't rush her creations.
“I create depending on the way I feel," she said. "That’s how I feel and I put it on the pots, hoping someone will see how precious they are, coming from the earth, and add flowers or their special something to them."
After leaving the Navy to start a family, Osborne relocated from Virginia to Hertford, where she is active in numerous community activities and is an avid pickleball player at the Perquimans Recreation Center.
One of the highlights of the year for Osborne is poppy drive for the Veterans Administration. Using kits supplied by the Hampton VA Medical Center, she assembles thousands of poppies for the VA to use for its Memorial Day fundraiser.
“American Legion volunteers assemble poppies at the Veterans Administration as a group for the American Legion Auxiliary,” said Osborne, adding, "I have been doing it for years.”
According to Mary Magahay who runs the VA Poppies program, “It’s a delicate craft, and it can take hours to make thousands (of poppies), but the symbol is one that is dear to the hearts of many veterans.”
The use of poppies to honor veterans dates to World War I, when fields of poppies, red and vibrant, sprung up among the graves of soldiers buried on the battlefields in western Belgium and France.
Osborne said she enjoys living and honing her ceramic skills in Hertford.
“I love it here. I can’t believe the people of Hertford that I meet on my daily routine, running errands," she said. “I love the conversations, the invites, the informative and caring smiles, the (people who say) 'I miss you, where you been? How you doing? Let me know if you need anything.'
"I love it, and the goodies in this town are terrific,” Osborne said, smiling as she placed a newly decorated pot in a customer’s bag.