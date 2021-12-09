TODAY
PAL Gallery
The Perquimans Arts League’s Gallery will hold extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. The gallery will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
‘Best Christmas Pageant’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will present performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the PAC in Elizabeth City today at 10 a.m.; Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For ticket information, contact 335-9050.
FRIDAY
Candlelight Tour
The Historic Edenton Commission’s Christmas Candlelight Tour of Edenton’s historic homes decorated for Christmas will be held Friday and Saturday. Tours will depart the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 505 S. Broad Street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days.
SATURDAY
Holiday Decor, Gifts Sale
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a Holiday Decor and Gifts Sale at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative pieces such as Santas, snowmen, holiday-themed serving pieces and tableware will be for sale.
Christmas parade
The Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade will start at 10 a.m. Parade participants will rumble and march the one-mile length of Broad Street to the town’s waterfront.
SUNDAY
Christmas Craft Fair
A Christmas Craft Fair will be held at 1241 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, from noon to 5 p.m.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concerts at Edenton United Methodist Church at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Live nativity scene
The Whiteville Grove Baptist Church youth group will sponsor a drive-thru live nativity scene at 373 Perry’s Ridge Road, Belvidere, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are accepted.
TUESDAY
‘Surviving the Holidays’
Evangelical Methodist Church will offer its “Surviving the Holidays” program at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those either in mourning or those caring for someone grieving at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 252-264-2254, ext 200.
UPCOMING
Vaccine booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a booster clinic offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Colonial Christmas open house
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Belvidere Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.