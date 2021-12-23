TODAY
PAL Gallery
The Perquimans Arts League’s Gallery will hold extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. The gallery will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Jan. 5, at noon.
The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
River Cube exhibit
The River Cube Project, Neuse River NC 2019-22, an exhibit that combines both art and science, will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle on Jan. 7. The River Cube Project is the work of Christina Lorena Weisner, an associate professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the College of The Albemarle, and Matt Keene, CEO and founder of The Silwood Group. A reception will be held on Jan. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Welcome to Medicare event at the Moyock Library on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicarejanuary2022.eventbrite.com. or call 252-232-2261.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘A Place to Go’ exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will host a new exhibit, “A Place to Go,” starting Jan. 25, and continuing through Feb. 19. The show will feature the artists’ favorite places or “where they go to feel peace and happiness,” PAL said in a press release. The exhibition is open to all members juried in the medium they wish to exhibit. To set up an appointment, call 252-426-3041.