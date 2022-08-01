Three Hertford churches — Bethlehem Apostolic, St. Paul’s A.M.E., and First Baptist — conducted a joint Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church at 212 Hyde Park Street July 25-28. The theme for the three-day VBS was Overcoming Our Giants” and featured biblically based classes for the adults, children and young adults. The event also include discussions, fun activities, and refreshments.
Three Hertford churches — Bethlehem Apostolic, St. Paul's A.M.E., and First Baptist — conducted a joint Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church at 212 Hyde Park Street July 25-28. The theme for the three-day VBS was Overcoming Our Giants" and featured biblically based classes for the adults, children and young adults. The event also include discussions, fun activities, and refreshments.
Three Hertford churches — Bethlehem Apostolic, St. Paul’s A.M.E., and First Baptist — conducted a joint Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church at 212 Hyde Park Street July 25-28. The theme for the three-day VBS was Overcoming Our Giants” and featured biblically based classes for the adults, children and young adults. The event also include discussions, fun activities, and refreshments.
Three Hertford churches — Bethlehem Apostolic, St. Paul's A.M.E., and First Baptist — conducted a joint Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church at 212 Hyde Park Street July 25-28. The theme for the three-day VBS was Overcoming Our Giants" and featured biblically based classes for the adults, children and young adults. The event also include discussions, fun activities, and refreshments.