Donovan Mullen fell in love with making art while still in middle school when he drew his first portrait of the king of pop, Michael Jackson.
The son of an artist, Mullen had already been told that he had "God-given" talent as an artist. But the positive feedback to his drawing of Jackson "opened his eyes to a brand-new world," Mullen says.
According to the Perquimans Arts League, the 24-year-old Elizabeth City native has been "seeing live through a creative lens, putting his heart and soul into every creation" ever since.
PAL opened an exhibit of Mullen's artwork on Nov. 17 when it reopened its remodeled gallery at 133 North Church Street in Hertford. The exhibit will continue on display at the gallery through Dec. 17.
According to PAL, Mullen uses the iPadOS app Procreate to produce his "one-of-a-kind masterpieces." Procreate is a raster graphics editor app for digital painting Savage Interactive launched on the App Store in 2011 in response to the artistic possibilities of the iPad.
Mullen "uses his Apple pencil like a brush to create his colorful and captivating pieces," according to PAL.
Mullen is currently a graphics design major at Elizabeth City State University. He has entered art shows at Arts of the Albemarle, Raleigh and in Atlanta. He also designs logos and T-shirts for clients and provides illustrations for children’s books.
Mullen is currently working on a campaign called “From Pictures to Paintings," which involves using photos of his friends and their loved ones as the inspiration for hand-drawn digital portraits of the persons.
Mullen and his father are also launching a business, J&D Portraits and Designs, this month with plans to open art studios in both Elizabeth City and Raleigh at a later date.
PAL's gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 252-426-3041.