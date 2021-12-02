To make gift shopping more convenient, the Perquimans Arts League is joining other Hertford merchants who are extending business hours during the holiday season.
Normally open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, PAL plans to keep its gallery open longer Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 23. Evening hours those days will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gallery will also be open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The gallery is located at 133 N. Church St., Hertford.
In other PAL news, Ed Sanford, former PAL president, will have four of his photographs included in a new exhibit on the U.S.’ 62 national parks.
The “R” Gallery in Boulder, Colorado, is building a permanent online exhibit, which will feature images from the 62 parks. The images will be for sale on the gallery’s website as well as in its art gallery.
Sanford’s four images in the exhibit are “Sunrise, Otter Cliffs Acadia, Maine”; “Sunrise, Eagle Lake, Acadia, Maine”; “Sunrise: The Great Smokey Mountains”; and “Small Falls: The Great Smokey Mountains.” Sanford captured the images during trips to Acadia National Park in Maine and to The Great Smokey Mountains National Park in Tennessee.
The “R” Gallery is also publishing a book including park photos to promote the exhibit and sale of prints. A portion of the profit from the print and book sales will go to the National Park Foundation.
This is the second time this year Sanders has had images selected for exhibit by major galleries. His last selections appeared the Click! Photography Outdoor Festival held at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
Sanders encourages other PAL artists to submit their work for use in exhibits. The first step is register for an account by following this link: https://artist.callforentry.org/login.php.
For more information about PAL, visit its website at www.perquimansarts.org.