PAL, HIstoric Hertford Receive CARES Grant funds

The Perquimans Arts League (PAL) and Historic Hertford Inc. (HHI/Carolina Moon Theater) received grants from the North Carolina Arts Council (NCArts) to mitigate expenses caused by disruptions from COVD-19.
The North Carolina legislature provided this funding under the CARES Act to the NCArts to distribute to local arts councils and other arts organizations for expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.
Throughout the state, cultural and arts groups incurred continuing business expenses when state-mandated orders and public concern for Coronavirus reduced or eliminated their operations. NCArts made the case that these important community institutions suffered the same negative financial consequences as small business and other commercial enterprises.
In fact, several arts councils and non-profits expressed fears of ceasing operations permanently without financial help. Accordingly, the NC Legislature appropriated $9.4M from the federal CARES Grant for arts-related non-profits throughout North Carolina.
Under the guidelines, funding could only be used for operations costs such as salaries (for employees and contractors), rents, utilities, ongoing programs including virtual workshops, repairs, communications and IT-related expenses. Lost revenues from cancellations are not eligible.
To receive a grant under this program, organizations had to submit profit-and-loss statements that documented actual year-to-date expenses. In addition, it required projections of expenses through the end of the current calendar year. NCArts also emphasized that submitted expenses are subject to audit.
After submission, local arts councils like PAL participated in interviews with NCArts to answer specific questions and provide further justification. Because PAL is an NCArts member, it assumed responsibility for identifying other qualified non-profits in Perquimans County.
HHI clearly qualified under the program because of its operation of the Carolina Moon Theater (an organization with at least 25% of its operation related to arts). Dottie Ansell, PAL’s state grants coordinator, assisted HHI in preparing the required documentation for this program. According to Ansell, “the justification for these grants was very specific and could later require a detailed audit trail to ensure appropriate use.”
In fact, PAL attempted to achieve funding for an additional group that it believed qualified. During the interview process, NCArts noted that the other organization could not qualify because it used a Chowan County address. Accordingly, that group successfully received a grant through Chowan Arts Council. “This speaks to the thoroughness of this process.” Ansell said.
NCArts notified PAL of the approval of the requests in early December. Under the process, PAL received the entire grant for both parties. PAL then made the grant to HHI.
“Receiving this grant was a pleasant surprise because Carolina Moon completely ceased operations due to the Governor’s orders regarding the pandemic and still incurred ongoing expenses,” Lynne Raymond, Chair of HHI’s Board of Directors. “We at HHI appreciate PAL reaching out and shepherding us through this process.”
PAL intends to continue its goal of promoting the arts in Perquimans County. This also means partnering with and advocating for other entities with the same purposes.