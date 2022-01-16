The Perquimans Arts League recently honored Mary Alice Brinn, a longtime Hertford resident whose contributions to the arts and culture in Perquimans County began more than three decades ago.
PAL honored Brinn, one of the founders of the New and Bold Decorators, a group that led efforts to restore the Newbold-White House, during a reception in the arts group's new gallery in Hertford on Dec. 19.
PAL also named Brinn honorary chair of the Bridge to a Shared Perspective Capital Campaign, which will raise funds needed to complete renovations to the gallery.
According to a PAL press release, Brinn "had the vision of preserving local culture for generations to come" by encouraging three friends — Sharman Haskett, Jeanne White and Paige Underwood — to join in an effort to restore the Newbold-White House. The New and Bold Decorators group the women formed would use its artistic skills to decorate homes across the region in exchange for a donation to the restoration effort.
PAL said their idea was "wildly successful and drew statewide attention."
"The four ladies ... were known to completely redo homes in a matter of hours using only the clients’ belongings and a small wicker tool basket," PAL said in the released. "They strove to leave the residences friendlier and more livable, and Mary Alice — no fan of glaring overhead lights — was famous for requiring that a lamp be placed beside every chair."
PAL said Brinn's efforts not only have been a "driving force" in Hertford; they've also inspired many PAL members.