PAL News: Bridge to a Shared Perspective

The Perquimans Arts League (PAL) is proud to announce the launch of its capital campaign, the Bridge to a Shared Perspective.
Chris Lane has agreed to be the campaign chair.
And PAL has chosen to recognize Mary Alice Brinn, a 43-year resident of Hertford, as Honorary Chair.
“It is my great privilege to be involved with the Campaign, and Mary Alice is very pleased to lend her support to the gallery. Using her artistic talents, she has always strived to make the community a more beautiful place. We’re looking forward to working together to help PAL create a wonderful space to be enjoyed by generations of residents,” Lane said.
PAL President Ed Sanford added, “The renovation of our new gallery and headquarters is underway. In this phase, the emphasis is on moving into and opening the 1st floor gallery of this new facility. However, there is still more to be done. As we complete this portion of our project, we want to carry through and complete the 2nd floor of this two-story building.
“The Campaign, whose vision is ‘a community where art reaches and inspires everyone,’ will raise the funds to make completion of the project a reality. The envisioned first-class gallery will offer a large gathering space that will enhance the member and visitor experience, and the second floor will allow learning space for classes, workshops and demonstrations that will appeal to a diverse audience. A major goal is to offer service to the youth and students, including summer camps and after school programs.”
Sanford further stated, “One thought was to complete the move and then plan the expansion later. However, our team believed creating a continuing project will position us to reach our ultimate objectives faster.”
The mission of the Perquimans Arts League is to promote, nurture and preserve high standards of art and culture in Perquimans County and to encourage amateurs and professionals in the arts. The Perquimans Arts League supports literary, visual and performing arts through education and cultural arts programs.
What’s next? With this announcement, PAL’s capital campaign, Bridge to a Shared Perspective, is now underway. We hope that everyone will join us to make this project a success.
For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.perquimansarts.org