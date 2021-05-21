PAL News: Church Street Location Closes

Well, it's time! Yes, time to close 109 N. Church Street, which has been PAL’s home for over 20 years. Our last day will be May 28th. As stated in a separate communication, each of our artists should retrieve their work by the closing date.
Now comes the fun part; when will the new gallery open? Hopefully, if all goes well with construction, we are estimating an early August opening. Also, we humbly request that artists prepare recent work for the opening. We are planning to have an “artists' meeting” before we have our opening.
This will enable us to provide more specific information regarding any new requirements. As soon as we have a date, we will let you know. My best estimate for this is mid to late July.
By the way, PAL will be accepting new artists, and the jury process will continue “virtually”. New artists should photograph their work to submit to our jury committee. Photographs should be clear and at the highest possible resolution.
The jury form can be found on the PAL website, including the link to the online registration form. During our closure, members, artists and inquirers can leave messages at the gallery phone number 252-426-3041, which we will continue to monitor.
We will have a “live” annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday, June 15th 6PM at the Hertford Bay Tap House on Grubb Street. With the Covid restrictions lifted, the board decided to hold this “in person” meeting, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone. The meeting will be a mix of business, fun, and entertainment. Excitement is building as we move closer to our opening of the new gallery!
Membership Renewal
Our annual membership drive is underway, and renewal forms have been mailed. You can renew by returning the application to us through the mail, in the gallery or renewing online at http://www.perquimansarts.org/membershipapplication.html.
Membership is an important sustaining activity. Last year, our membership drive was very successful in that most of you renewed very early in the process. I hope that you will do the same this year.
For those of you who have not joined yet, there is no better time than the present. As we look forward to occupying our new location, we also want to extend our reach into the community. Your membership will help PAL achieve its goal of bringing art to Hertford and Perquimans County.
Annual Meeting Notice
The Perquimans Arts League Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Hertford Bay Tap House. There will be a time for socializing with live music, and the business portion of the meeting will begin at around 6:45 p.m. At that time, we will have a report from the president, along with the election of officers and voting to approve the budget.
Slate of Officers:
- President Vaneeda Bennett
- Vice President Sharon Smith
- Secretary Anna Robertson
- Treasurer Margie Decker
In order to assist in planning, we ask that you RSVP if you will attend the meeting. If you are considering joining PAL, you are invited to come to learn more! You may call the office at 252-426-3041 or respond directly to this e-blast.
In the Gallery
The gallery is getting a little more empty each day, as artists have been picking up their work. The important thing to remember is that we cannot move any items to the new gallery.
They must be picked up before the gallery closes on May 28. We will be planning a special opening or kickoff exhibit at the new gallery, so please prepare to show off your very best work.
We'll keep you posted . . .
The PAL Capital Campaign has begun. While we will be moving into our new building soon, it will be far from complete. In order to continue the necessary renovations, more funding will be required. We ask that you strongly consider making a donation or a pledge to this campaign to keep the momentum going.
Classes & Workshops
Letting Go With Watermedia with Sue Allen
A Retreat at Whitehall (Camden, NC) October 18 - 20, 2021
Students will pour, splatter and run watercolor and acrylic paint (optional) until a totally original image emerges. I think you will find any watercolor experience you have had will help you quickly master these techniques. Emphasis will be in design and composition, color and contrast. Sue will demonstrate each step in her process ad help students solve problems as they happen.
You will be making your own original design, using references if you like, working with the watercolors and fluid acrylics. We will start with wet in wet watercolor on paper, in an intuitive manner, adding fluid acrylics or added color and depth. Sue will demonstrate effective use of collage, inks and other creative choices to enhance your composition.
Another day, Sue will demonstrate the benefits of using these techniques on a prepared canvas. Students will be encouraged to experiment with all water media. We hope you will want to come along on this fun experience. www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang - May 4-6, 2022
Tuition is $375; $300 for PAL members - includes lunch. For more information and to register, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html. For info on the instructor, go to www.jjjiang.com.
We will be announcing more classes in the near future, so be sure to check the website and PAL's Facebook page.
Painting Real People with Kate Aubrey
October 31-November 4, 2022 9 a.m. -4 p.m.
Perquimans County Rec Center
In this 4-day workshop, students will learn how to create a portrait that goes farther than a simple likeness. Come prepared to paint! Using a photographic reference (yours or mine) and demonstrations, students will finish laying out and paint a portrait that speaks.
Particular attention will be given to brushwork, watercolor techniques ranging the gamut from bold and loose to tight drybrush and when to use each one for heightened emotional impact, as well as how to convey drama through values.
Students will practice creating believable hair and skin tones, as well as learning how to mix harmonious darks and how and where to apply them to help build a solid composition. Tuition is $450 for PAL members; $525 for non-members. Fee includes lunch each day.
Watercolors by Kate Aubrey (FB) Class size is limited to 15 students. Deposit of $50 will hold your space.
We have scheduled 3 workshops with UK artist Graham Berry for April 2023. There will be a 1-day, a 3-day and a 4-day workshop, so there's something for everyone!
Information is available on the website at www.perqimansarts.org/workshops.html. Class sizes will be limited, so we suggest that you register early. A $50 deposit will hold your space in the workshop of your choice.