PAL News: Spring Inspiration for Artists

Well it’s official, spring has sprung. This is such a great time of year with all of the colors emerging and the trees budding.
I hope that artists are taking advantage of this beautiful time to create some nice images. By the way, every artist has an open invitation to send pictures of their latest work for this publication. It’s been nearly a year since I’ve received anything.
That’s surprising because I see that several of you are posting on Instagram and Facebook. How about sending some things for PAL to publish in these Eblasts?
OK, let’s get down to the “facts”. The renovation of our new gallery is officially behind schedule. We were hoping to move and open in the April/May timeframe. My best estimate at this time is that we should be ready to go around July/August. Having said that, the construction is going well… just slow. Actually, the “slowdown” is providing us the opportunity to finalize design layouts and other important considerations.
Again, in an attempt to help you plan, it is very likely that we are going to cease operations in our current gallery at some point. The Silver Arts Show scheduled for April 1 through the 27th will be the last event at our present location.
Depending upon the construction schedule, we may stop accepting new work in May with a total shutdown effective June 1st. If there are further delays in construction, the shutdown will occur in July with a scheduled opening in August. That is the best information that I have as of now.
To reiterate a previous message, we will ask you to retrieve all art that you have in the gallery sometime in the May/June timeframe. At that time, we can provide information relative to submitting work for the new gallery. I hope this is not too confusing.
Our annual Member’s Show will be scheduled in the September/ October timeframe. When we have our “shutdown”, we will establish lines of communications to our membership through the Eblast, Facebook and Instagram.
Our next extremely important event is Membership Renewal. As you know, all memberships expire on June 30th with renewals required by July 1st. Last year, we had an outstanding membership drive with most of you renewing, as well as gaining new members.
We need an even better response this year. We will send out membership renewal information around May 1st via U.S. Mail and email. I hope that you will respond very early in the process.
Membership renewal is one of the most important sustaining activities that we have. PAL has a very bright future, and we need our members' continued support.
In the Gallery
The Winter Wonderland exhibit is finished, and we need all artists to pick up their work from that show as soon as possible (Tuesday, March 30 or Wednesday, March 31 if at all possible). Gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday, 11 to 3. If you can call ahead at 252-426-3041 to make an appointment, that would be helpful.
PAL will be host to the Silver Arts exhibit beginning on April 1. Silver Arts is the artistic and literary segment of the Albemarle Senior Games, so we hope that you will stop in to see the show and support our senior artists.
Info for Artists
PAL in the Community
PAL Artists Dottie Ansell and Bruce Behrend recently went to the Perquimans County Senior Center to teach a workshop to make fused glass sun catcher/wind chimes. This program was offered through the NC Arts Council Grassroots Grant. See below for a few of the finished projects.
Classes & Workshops
Dare County Arts Council is hosting a 3-day watercolor workshop (May 19-21, 2021) with internationally known artist, Stan Miller.
As we announced previously, the workshops with Graham Berry that were scheduled for April 2021 were cancelled due to the pandemic and the lockdown in the UK. We are very excited to tell you that we have been able to reschedule the workshops for April 2023. There will be 3 workshops: 1 day; 3 days; and 4 days. We will share more details regarding exact dates and fees as soon as they are finalized.
Letting Go With Watermedia with Sue Allen
A Retreat at Whitehall (Camden, NC) October 18 - 20, 2021
Students will pour, splatter and run watercolor and acrylic paint (optional) until a totally original image emerges. I think you will find any watercolor experience you have had will help you quickly master these techniques. Emphasis will be in design and composition, color and contrast. Sue will demonstrate each step in her process ad help students solve problems as they happen.
You will be making your own original design, using references if you like, working with the watercolors and fluid acrylics. We will start with wet in wet watercolor on paper, in an intuitive manner, adding fluid acrylics or added color and depth.
Sue will demonstrate effective use of collage, inks and other creative choices to enhance your composition. Another day, Sue will demonstrate the benefits of using these techniques on a prepared canvas. Students will be encouraged to experiment with all water media. We hope you will want to come along on this fun experience. www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang - May 4-6, 2022
Tuition is $375; $300 for PAL members - includes lunch. For more information and to register, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html. For info on the instructor, go to www.jjjiang.com.
We will be announcing more classes in the near future, so be sure to check the website and PAL's Facebook page.