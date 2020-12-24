PAL to Begin Renovations for New Gallery

The Perquimans Arts League announced it will begin renovating its new location at 133 N. Church Street in Hertford.
PAL contracted Derek Waters Construction, a local builder, has been hired to perform the project.
“Derek Waters has worked with us for nearly two years in providing options for the project”, said Ed Sanford, PAL’s President. “We are very pleased to have a local builder with close ties to the community perform this work.”
PAL purchased this “shell of a building” exactly 3 years ago this month (2017) with the goal of transforming it into a new art gallery and headquarters.
Sheryl Corr, PAL’s president in 2017, understood the risk involved in this venture.
“The seller made a very generous offer to us, and we took a leap of faith” she said. “However, we did not have a concrete plan for raising the funds to convert the building into our new home. Honestly, we believed that the community would support us in raising the funds.”
PAL applied for several grants to fund the project, which were unsuccessful. Despite these setbacks, PAL continuously took its case to its membership and to anyone else who would listen.
Over time, it replenished the amount in its building fund by soliciting a large series of small donations from its membership, business sponsors and other efforts like its annual Arts on the Perquimans event.
Subsequently, PAL changed its approach. It was not realistic to renovate the entire two story building as a single project. Therefore, the PAL Board of Directors began focusing on just “getting into the building.”
This pragmatic approach required two phases. Phase 1 focused on renovating the first floor only, enabling the organization to move the gallery from its current location into the new building.
As Sanford describes, “sometimes common sense causes you to become more realistic and do what’s possible rather than trying to do everything.”
Starting Phase 1 was still a formidable task because construction costs were more than four times the amount in PAL’s building fund.
Finally, it occurred to Sanford to visit with First National Bank (Harvey Point Road) where PAL has its accounts. Kimberly Westbrook, the branch manager, suggested exploring the possibility of a mortgage loan to fund the renovation.
The first step was to perform an appraisal to capture the value of the building asset. Good fortune was on PAL’s side. The appraisal in July of this year showed a current value nearly three times the previous appraisal. Voila, the leap of faith that PAL took in 2017 became a smart investment.
As a result, FNB agreed to finance the renovation, and the loan repayments would be less than PAL’s rent in its current smaller space.
“Sometimes doing the right thing brings untold results when you least expect,” Sanford proclaimed.
The bottom line is that this once-aspirational project is now a firm reality. PAL needs the community to continue its support. They will be planning and fundraising for Phase 2, which involves finishing the second floor to accommodate workshops, learning areas and office space.
This will enable PAL to provide art classes, working spaces for artist projects and a place to offer supplemental art education to students after school, on Saturdays and during the summers.
Of most importance, this new art gallery will become a public asset to the community. Its presence will attract visitors to the town, which will feed traffic to the existing businesses.
PAL also plans to offer cultural events such as concerts, receptions and other art-related gatherings. In addition, PAL will raise money by renting the space for private events and meetings.
“We are counting on continued support from citizens, businesses, community leaders and others,” Sanford said. “This is not PAL’s gallery; it’s everyone’s gallery. PAL expects to occupy the new location in mid to late spring 2021.”