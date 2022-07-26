...Area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden,
Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, northeastern Bertie, eastern
Hertford, Gates, northwestern Currituck, and northwestern Chowan
Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of
Suffolk through 345 PM EDT...
At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cofield, or near Ahoskie, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Ahoskie, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville,
Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Great Bridge, South Mills,
Sunbury, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Gates, Winton, Cofield, Powellsville,
Colerain, Harrellsville and Como.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts
are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and
blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other
light outdoor objects.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.
National Night Out
The town of Hertford will host its second National Night Out at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
Roy performs
An Evening of Music with Tim Roy will be held at the Carolina Moon Theater at 7 p.m.
Adult arts classes
The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host a sampler of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.
MONDAY
Town Council meeting
Hertford Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
AUG. 12
Friday Night Stroll
A Friday Night Stroll will be held in Hertford’s downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A dance will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
AUG. 13
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
AUG. 27
Saturday Morning Live
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
AUG. 29
Town Council work session
Hertford Town Council will hold a work session at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
SEPT. 6
PAL Member Show
The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.