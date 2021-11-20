TODAY
Shop Small
Shop Small in Perquimans continues through Saturday. Those turning in receipts showing they’ve purchased $100 of merchandise from local businesses will be entered to win a swag bag full of goodies from participating businesses. Winner will be announced Nov. 28.
PAL features new exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League Gallery’s latest exhibit features the work of Donovan Mullen, who uses the iPad app Procreate to create colorful wall art. Mullen is a student at Elizabeth City State University majoring in graphic design.
SUNDAY
PAL Artists Sunday
The Perquimans Arts League's Gallery will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for Artists Sunday. The gallery will also feature extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays in December. The gallery will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.
UPCOMING
Chamber dinner
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host a Member Appreciation Dinner at Hertford Bay Taproom at 107 W. Grubb St., Hertford, Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.
Pancakes and Pajamas
Camp Cale will host Pancakes and Pajamas Friday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy Christmas-themed crafts, activities, a telling of the Nativity story and visit by Santa. The event also includes a pancakes and sausage meal and a hot chocolate bar. Deadline to register is Nov. 29. Cost is $40 for a table of eight or $6 per person. Register at campcale.com/.
Gingerbread house
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread House workshop at the museum in Elizabeth City Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will design a ginger bread house decorated with Grinch-lie candles reflecting the museum’s Who-Seusmville Christmas decorations.
Grand Illumination
The town of Hertford’s Grand Illumination will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The town’s marquee Christmas holiday event includes illumination of downtown Hertford, live entertainment and visits with Santa. Joel Taylor, the bands at Perquimans County High and Perquimans Middle schools, the Dance Company of Hertford and Hertford Baptist Preschool will perform.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.
Christmas parade
The annual Hertford Christmas Parade will also be held in downtown Hertford Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
Wreath workshop
A wreath workshop will be held at 730 N. Granville St., Edenton, Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. The $30 ticket includes a 12-inch Fraser fir wreath and supplies. For tickets, call 252-482-6585.
Holiday Decor, Gifts Sale
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a Holiday Decor and Gifts Sale at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center Saturday, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative pieces such as Santas, snowmen, holiday-themed serving pieces and tableware will be for sale.
Christmas Craft Fair
A Christmas Craft Fair will be held at 1241 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, Sunday, Dec. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concerts at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. and at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Colonial Christmas Open House
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Belvidere Dec. 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.