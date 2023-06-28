...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Eby Anne Scaff (center), the 2023 George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship recipient, is flanked by (l-r) Perquimans County High School Assistant Principal Michael Dufrene, PCHS Principal Mickey Drew, Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner and Assistant Superintendent James Bunch.
A standout both on the volleyball court and in the classroom has been named this year’s London Foundation Scholar at Perquimans County High School.
Eby Ann Scaff, salutatorian of her graduating class at PCHS who earned all-state recognition her junior and senior years in volleyball as well as all-conference honors all four years, is the recipient of the 2023 George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship.