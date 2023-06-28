London scholar

Eby Anne Scaff (center), the 2023 George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship recipient, is flanked by (l-r) Perquimans County High School Assistant Principal Michael Dufrene, PCHS Principal Mickey Drew, Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner and Assistant Superintendent James Bunch.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

A standout both on the volleyball court and in the classroom has been named this year’s London Foundation Scholar at Perquimans County High School.

Eby Ann Scaff, salutatorian of her graduating class at PCHS who earned all-state recognition her junior and senior years in volleyball as well as all-conference honors all four years, is the recipient of the 2023 George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship.