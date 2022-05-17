Three more top Perquimans County High School graduating seniors have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue higher education in the fall.
A'Marion Hunter recently was awarded the $1,000 James "Pat" Harrell Education Scholarship, the $1,000 Dwayne K. Stallings Education Scholarship, and the $500 Barry Ford "Giving Back" Scholarship.
Trent Byrum was awarded the $500 Shelby Spruill (STEM) Student Athlete Scholarship and Kaitlyn Lauryn Votava was awarded the $1,500 Madelyn Marie Byrum “Those Who Give Back” Scholarship.
All three students were awarded the scholarships during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's recent annual scholarship event.
According to the foundation, Hunter "has been a true leader at (Perquimans County High School), specifically through his encouragement, positive direction and motivation to other students." He earned honors in both football and basketball, including being named all conference and most valuable player. He also has been named both a Student of the Week and a Rotary Student of the Month.
Hunter plans to attend either Chowan University or the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the fall and pursue an education degree. According to the foundation, his dream is to become a health and physical education teacher and work in Perquimans as "a teacher, big brother and mentor."
A reference letter from one of his coaches states: “A’Marion is a leader. He is loyal and committed. In a world full of hate, A’Marion is a light."
The James “Pat” Harrell Education Scholarship is named in memory of James Harrell, a longtime educator whose career included jobs as principal at Hertford Grammar School, assistant superintendent and later superintendent of the Perquimans County Schools. Harrell was also a founding member of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
The Dwayne K. Stallings Education Scholarship is named in memory of Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings, a former Perquimans County Schools superintendent whose career in public education spanned more than three decades, more than two decades of which were spent as an administrator in Perquimans.
The Barry Ford “Giving Back” Scholarship, being awarded for the first time in 2022, was established by Ford’s family and friends following his death in December. The donors' intent was "to give back to students and the community through the scholarship as Barry did through his commitment to the many years of coaching and supporting the athletic programs in Perquimans County," the foundation said.
Byrum, who was awarded the Spruill scholarship, is enrolled at College of The Albemarle and Regent University as well as PCHS. He is an honor student, a two-sport athlete, active in BETA Club, Health Occupations, FFA, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and member of the PCHS Hunter Safety Team.
Byrum plans to attend East Carolina University and study biomedical engineering. In his scholarship essay, he said "he hopes to use his skills to develop new and better technology for hospitals and other medical facilities," the foundation said.
The Shelby Spruill (STEM) Student Athlete Scholarship, made available to PCHS seniors for the first time last year, is named for Shelby Spruill, a five-sport athlete at Perquimans High School who graduated as valedictorian of her class in 2014. Spruill continued her education as a pre-med and psychology student at Western Carolina University, graduated from Campbell University with a master of physician assistant practice degree, and is now working as a physician assistant in the U.S. Air Force.
Votava, recipient of the Byrum "Those Who Give Back" Scholarship, is dually enrolled at PCHS and COA. She is an honor student, a 2021 PCHS Honor Marshall, has been a Rotary Student of the Month, and has earned a number of certifications while in high school, including CPR, Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word.
Votaya is also a softball player, active in the Beta and Interact clubs and serves in ministries for New Hope Christian Fellowship and Up River Friends. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
“Kaitlyn is an exemplary leader, student and young lady," PCHS Principal Mikey Drew said. "She is a role model throughout the school and community and I am excited to watch her excel at UNC-W."
In her application for the scholarship, Votaya wrote: “My career aspiration is to be a pediatric occupational therapist with a lifelong commitment to helping others and giving back. Madelyn Byrum continues to influence my life on a daily basis. My life has not been the same since that Thursday afternoon when a tragic accident took her life in 2016. I strive daily to take the lessons I learned from her to help, serve and love others.”
Votaya described her academic opportunities at PCHS as "outstanding."
“I’ve been able to prepare myself for college and understand what professors expect from students. I look forward to the next chapter of learning,” she said.